Gucci Mane Set To Record Song With Britney Spears “Britney’s So Icey… I’m Going To Make Her Go Brrr”

(AllHipHop News) Britney Spears and Gucci Mane are getting together – for a new song.

Gucci Mane has revealed that he’s going to be rapping in a new song named “Hit” by the pop superstar, according to RumorFix.

Gucci Mane told the site that he’ll meet with Spears at Mizay Entertainment to record together.

The Georgia rapper, who recently got an ice cream cone tattooed on his face, said he and Britney share some similar qualities.

“Britney’s so icy. I’m going to make her go ‘brrr,’ he said in his trademark drawl.

Aside from her icy qualities, Gucci said that Britney was “raw and exciting. She’s crazy. We like to get down like that.”

