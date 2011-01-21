CLOSE
National
Kobe Bryant To Be First Athlete With Hands Imprinted At Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

Via:Ballerstatus.com

Kobe Bryant is widely considered the best player in the NBA at the present, and will go down in history as one of the best of all-time.

He has a slew of accomplishments under his belt too — a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, a Beijing Olympic gold medalist, and the Lakers’ all-time leading scorer. But, he can add one more to that long list.

According to the LA Times, Kobe is set to become the first athlete, ever, to have his hand and foot imprinted at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The ceremony will take place on February 19, as part of the festivities surrounding NBA All-Star weekend, preceding a gala thrown by Bryant afterward.

“To be a part of such elite company is a tremendous honor. I’m proud to be the first athlete to be recognized,” Bryant said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Bryant’s made his presence known in Hollywood. Madame Tussauds has a wax statue of the star.
