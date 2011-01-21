CLOSE
Cincy
Home

School and Business Closings For January 21

0 reads
Leave a comment

Good Morning! The tri-state got as much as five inches of snow last night. Take your time on the roads because some back-roads and neighborhoods haven’t been plowed yet. Most of the main roads and highways are clear, but there some slick spots so be careful. Let us keep you informed of what’s going on. We have a live feed below, giving you the latest updates on closings in the Tri-State area. Check back at wiznation.com, as we will keep you updated throughout the day.

http://widgets.twimg.com/j/2/widget.js

new TWTR.Widget({
version: 2,
type: ‘search’,
search: ‘#513closings’,
interval: 30000,
title: ‘January 21, 2011’,
subject: ‘School And Business Closings’,
width: 450,
height: 500,
theme: {
shell: {
background: ‘#8ec1da’,
color: ‘#ffffff’
},
tweets: {
background: ‘#ffffff’,
color: ‘#444444’,
links: ‘#1985b5’
}
},
features: {
scrollbar: false,
loop: true,
live: true,
behavior: ‘default’
}
}).render().start();

Business Closings , cincinnati snow , School Closings , tri-state snow , Winter Closings , winter weather

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close