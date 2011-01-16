NOCSTAR NEWS: Q TIP EXPLAINS HIS RANT!!

VIA SOHH.COM

According to actor/director Michael Rapaport, Tip was only defending his crew’s legacy.

“I think the reason he did his little Twitter thing was because he realized that the movie was coming to completion and going to get seen by people,” Rapaport explained in an interview. “I can’t really speak for him but I think he got a little nervous. He’s very protective of the legacy of A Tribe Called Quest and the movie is a very honest depiction of my time with them and the information that I was given in interviews and content…He was speaking on behalf of himself and his biggest request was to be protective of the legacy of Tribe. So when the film was coming to completion, he got a little bit nervous because he wants to be seen in a certain way.” (Rap Fix)

Rapaport also emphasized how much respect he has for Tribe.

“I adore ATCQ and my intention wasn’t to ever make them feel uncomfortable but my intention was never to make a fluff piece so we kind of hit a bump in the road,” he said. “And we promoted [the film together]. Q-Tip and me were on the radio talking about ‘This is going to be the real story of A Tribe Called Quest.’ When I say ‘the real story’ that doesn’t mean that there’s going to be crazy sh–. I didn’t unveil any secrets. From what I’ve learned Q-Tip and Phife have known each other their whole lives and they are like a family. And like any family, like any group — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, EPMD, Public Enemy — they’ve had bumps in the road. I just think that because A Tribe Called Quest is so precious to fans, they were concerned about unveiling some of those things.” (Rap Fix)

In early December, Q-Tip hit up his Twitter page and revealed his feelings about the film.

“I am not in support of the a tribe called quest documentary,” Tip tweeted Thursday (December 2).

“The filmmaker should respect the band to the point of honoring the few requests that’s was made abt the piece”

“The filmmaker shld respect the band enough to honor our request regarding the the film” (Q-Tip’s Twitter)

Following his remarks, Tip came forward to elaborate and clarify the tweets.

“I can’t really go too much into it, but what I will say is, a lot of people, when they look at that, they automatically assume I’m speaking just as the subject, that I’m not supporting it ’cause I ain’t like it,” Q-Tip said in an interview with radio personality Elliott Wilson. “I’m a producer [of] the film, Tribe is a producer [of] the film. I’m speaking for the whole group…Different things need to be done edit-wise. The sentiment of the film is there, 80 percent is there, it’s just not done.” (Shade 45)

