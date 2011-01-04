Fasho Celebrity News Post

Via:necolebitchie.com

Alicia Keys pays tribute to her son Egypt on her newest track titled “Speechless” featuring Eve. In the video documentary, Alicia Keys explains how it feels to write a song for her first born.

“I haven’t really put any songs out since my son was born so to be able to write this song that talks about him and how he makes me speechless..like the poet in me is gone away because I don’t even know what to say when I look at him.

“To just put something out that shows what you feel and what you’re going through — at the moment you’re going through it — and let the world hear it, let people vibe with you on it… That’s like music”

