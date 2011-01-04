CLOSE
Kanye West & Jay-Z Discuss New Album In NYC

Jay-Z and Kanye had a top secret meeting about their new collabo Watch The Throne that is supposedly coming out in one week.

Jay-Z & Kanye’s “Watch The Throne” Album Coming Out Next Week? [VIDEO]

The Jiggaman and Mr. West joined up at the Mercer Hotel in SoHo, NYC. Kanye wore a fur coat and Air Jordans. Jay is clearly working on new material, as he’s been letting his hair grow out considerably.

Check it out:

Jay-Z, Kanye West & Rihanna Brought In The New Year Together [VIDEO]

