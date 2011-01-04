Kanye West & Jay-Z Discuss New Album In NYC

Jay-Z and Kanye had a top secret meeting about their new collabo Watch The Throne that is supposedly coming out in one week.

The Jiggaman and Mr. West joined up at the Mercer Hotel in SoHo, NYC. Kanye wore a fur coat and Air Jordans. Jay is clearly working on new material, as he’s been letting his hair grow out considerably.

