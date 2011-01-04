Criminal Updates on Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka

More information has surfaced about Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame’s latest trouble with law enforcement.

As we previously reported, both Atlanta rappers were jailed Monday for separate offenses. Gucci Mane (born Radric Davis) was incarcerated in Fulton County, while Waka Flocka Flame (born Juaquin James Malphurs) remained jailed in Henry County.

Waka, who turned himself in Monday, is being held on $31,950 bond on charges including drug and weapons possession as well as criminal street gang activity and a probation violation, according to jail records.

Meanwhile, Gucci was ordered back to jail by Fulton Superior Court Judge John Goger for violating terms of his probation — the same offense that led to his incarceration for several months last winter. Records show he has been in the Fulton County Jail at least five times since 2005 on drug, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Goger reportedly told the rapper’s attorneys Monday that prison time is inevitable. He’s scheduled for a hearing Jan. 24.

