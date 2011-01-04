Christina Milian Covers Latina February 2011

Landing the front page of the mag’s upcoming issue, Christina Milian adorns the cover of the February 2011 issue of Latina magazine.

Hitting newsstands on January 11, the Cuban American singer and actress chatted about the cheating scandal that ended her three-month marriage with The-Dream, how she’s been “to hell and back” in the last year and how she is now relishing her life as a single mom.

On her failed marriage: “No matter what, you can’t change who you are. I know that now. I tried to be someone I wasn’t because I wanted my marriage to work. But ultimately, if it’s not working, it’s not working.”

On the cheating scandal: “I didn’t know anything. But looking back, my gut was telling me something was off. But I thought I could fix it.”

On lessons learned: “I learned a lot about myself this year. I learned what I can handle. I learned how much I can take. I learned who I am and what I will accept for myself and my daughter.”

On becoming a mom: “Being a new mother definitely makes me feel so much sexier than ever before. There’s a certain responsibility that I carry being a mom that makes me feel very confident and so blessed. Being a mom is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

On what’s next: “I feel brand new. I’ve been to hell and back, but I survived. I’m stronger for it and now I’m ready for the next phase of my life.”

