HAPPY MIDTERM ELECTION DAY CINCINNATI & FRIENDS ABROAD – GO VOTE

Looking for last minute information and instructions on the voting process? We’ve got you covered today. Just take heed by clicking on the links below and get your vote on. Easy, right? Afterwards, come back here to let us know what your voting experience was like by posting on the message board below.

FIND YOUR POLL LOCATION BY SEARCH

Click here to find your polling place and voting information by your address.

FIND YOUR VOTING LOCATION VIA TEXT MESSAGE

You now officially have no excuse for not voting on Tuesday. Mobile Commons has created the Mobile Polling Place Locator, an SMS service that tells you exactly where your polling station is. Just text the keyword “where” to 30644. (You can also text “donde” to get your answer in Spanish.) The system, which is free, will reply asking for your home address. Give it to them completely and it’ll send back your official polling location.

MORE VOTING INSTRUCTIONS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Visit one of the following sites for additional voting instructions and important midterm election information.

Vote411.org

RELATED STORIES:

Make the Choice to Stand Up & Vote

A Conversation with President Barack Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama Talks Healthy Eating & Midterm Elections

President Barack Obama Urges You to Vote Today!

Black 2010 Midterm Election Candidates to Watch

Are Twitter & Facebook Really Helping People Get to the Polls?

As always, 101.1 The Wiz – Cincinnati’s only station for interactive Hip Hop and R&B –

is stepping out of the studio and off of the airwaves to encourage you to get your vote on during the 2010 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 2nd. You can do it!

MAKE THE CHOICE! MAKE IT COUNT! GO VOTE!

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: