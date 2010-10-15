Fasho Celebrity News Post

Photo: Vibe.com

Poor MaShonda just can’t catch a break…

Aside from going through a very public and bitter divorce with ex-hubby Swizz Beatz, her Wikipedia page was recently hi-jacked to paint her as a struggling singer who is obsessive and jealous. Yesterday evening, her page stated the following:

Mashonda has one child, and is the ex-wife of a highly successful music producer. This celebrity producer was finally able to divorce her after years of unhappiness in the relationship caused by her obsessive jealously & delusional tendencies. In the summer of 2010 she claimed to be dating, but this has yet to be confirmed as no man has stepped up to claim her as their mate or admit to being involved with her.

The article went on to say: