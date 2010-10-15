Fasho Celebrity News Post

Photo: Vibe.com
Poor MaShonda just can’t catch a break…
Aside from going through a very public and bitter divorce with ex-hubby Swizz Beatz, her Wikipedia page was recently hi-jacked to paint her as a struggling singer who is obsessive and jealous. Yesterday evening, her page stated the following:
Mashonda has one child, and is the ex-wife of a highly successful music producer. This celebrity producer was finally able to divorce her after years of unhappiness in the relationship caused by her obsessive jealously & delusional tendencies. In the summer of 2010 she claimed to be dating, but this has yet to be confirmed as no man has stepped up to claim her as their mate or admit to being involved with her.
The article went on to say:
Mashonda has repeatedly stated that she is currently in the studio working on her new record, however, no producers or record executives have come forward to validate or add any credibility to her claim. Originally titled Back to Business, it has now been changed to The Renovation Series. There was a buzz single released in 2009 titled “No panties,” which significantly failed to produce any semblance of a ‘buzz.” However, she continues to claim that the official single will be released later this year.
Mashonda stated on June 30, 2010 that her new album The Renovation Series will be released Summer 2011. However, due to a lack of interest from producers, music executives and the general listening audience, her miniscule pool of fans should expect to see this date pushed back multiple times at the very least, and will most likely fade into oblivion along with her previous attempts to establish herself as some sort of musical act.