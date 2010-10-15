Yung Berg’s Baby Mama Calls Him A Deadbeat Dad

Another day, another deadbeat dad story!! Yung Berg’s baby mama says he’s a complete loser and put him on blast for not seeing his first born autistic 7 year old son.

In the 8 minute video, Brianna brings out Yung Berg’s alleged son Lamont, who tells his mom in front of the camera that “he doesn’t know “who his dad is and that he needs to “stay” where he’s at.

Here’s what his baby mama had to say:

“You’re a sorry excuse for a man. I’m so embarrassed to be associated with your punk azz. Step up & take care of my son”

