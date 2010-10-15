CLOSE
Alicia Keys Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Singer Alicia Keys has given birth to a beautiful baby boy. Swizz and Alicia named their son “Egypt Daoude Dean. Keys reportedly checked herself into New York’s St-Luke’s Roosevelt hospital yesterday.

The singer was spotted in NYC’s Soho area earlier in the day.

