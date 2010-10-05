Cassie Shows Off Her “Babycakes” On Miami Beach

Cassie hit Miami Beach and showed off her bikini bod, But where are the cakes?

Check out Cassie having fun in the sun and playing in the sand but with a considerable lack of booty.

She won’t be in the Battle Of The Butts any time soon.

RELATED:

Cassie’s Outtakes From VIBE Magazine [PHOTOS]

Diddy & The Bad Boy Fam Cover VIBE’s JUICE Issue [PHOTO]