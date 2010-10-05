Fasho Celebrity News

Super producer SWIZZ BEATZ has teamed up with luxury Swiss watch makers Audemars Piguet to help design timepieces for their next collection.

Alicia Keys’ new husband, an avid painter and sculptor, recently flew to Geneva to meet with the company founder and undertook a watch making class to learn all about the craft.

In an interview on MTV’s Sucker Free Countdown, he says, “I went out to Geneva and met with Mr. Audemars himself. They’re designing the next 10 years of AP (Audemars Piguet) and they want me to be on the board and design team.

“It (the class) was six hours and it was crazy dissecting and putting together the movement in the AP, which I have a total new respect for. Not just wearing it, but the tailor movement in that thing.”

