CLOSE
Cincy
Home

Fasho Celebrity News

0 reads
Leave a comment

Super producer SWIZZ BEATZ has teamed up with luxury Swiss watch makers Audemars Piguet to help design timepieces for their next collection.

Alicia Keys’ new husband, an avid painter and sculptor, recently flew to Geneva to meet with the company founder and undertook a watch making class to learn all about the craft.

In an interview on MTV’s Sucker Free Countdown, he says, “I went out to Geneva and met with Mr. Audemars himself. They’re designing the next 10 years of AP (Audemars Piguet) and they want me to be on the board and design team.

“It (the class) was six hours and it was crazy dissecting and putting together the movement in the AP, which I have a total new respect for. Not just wearing it, but the tailor movement in that thing.”

Fasho Celebrity News , luxury watches , swizz beatz , watches

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 4 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 4 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 4 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close