TWITPIC OF THE DAY: Russell Simmons Celebrates Birthday With New Model Girlfriend

0 reads Leave a comment
Russell Simmons celebrated his 53rd birthday (which was October 4) with model girlfriend Heidy Allende. He sent out a twitpic of the two of them enjoying dinner.
Looks like they had a nice time.
Take a look at Russell Simmons and his other model girlfriends below:
RELATED:
GALLERY: Russell Simmons Goes Back To Black!
Do Hip-Hop Clothing Lines Still Fit?
What if Kobe And LeBron Played One-On-One? [from TheSmokingSection.com]
10 Rapper-Endorsed Liquors Reviewed[from Vibe.com ]
Hip-Hip’s 10 Best Makeovers [from HipHopWired.com ]
Ravens McGahee Is Kandi Burruss New Man [from Blackvoices.com]
Ludacris Enters Headphones Market With ‘Soul'[from TheBoombox.com]
comments – add yours