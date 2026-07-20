Funk Flex Puts DJ Enuff On Blast With Explosive Payola Allegations

A longtime feud between two of New York hip-hop radio’s biggest personalities has taken an explosive new turn. Funk Flex is accusing DJ Enuff of taking money under the table.

As first reported by Complex, Funk Flex used his Hot 97 show to unleash a blistering rant against former station colleague DJ Enuff, accusing the veteran DJ of operating an alleged pay-for-play scheme involving artists, record labels and radio promotion. During the on-air tirade, Flex repeatedly challenged Enuff to sue him if his claims were false, insisting he was speaking from firsthand knowledge. “I’m not saying what I heard,” Flex said during the broadcast. “I’m saying what I know.”

The latest accusations arrive nearly a year after DJ Enuff’s departure from Hot 97 in August 2025, ending a run that spanned more than two decades. Following his exit, Enuff was approached by TMZ and asked whether he believed Flex played a role in him losing his job. While he acknowledged he couldn’t prove it, Enuff admitted he believed Flex may have been involved.

Flex quickly denied those claims during his own Hot 97 show, saying he had nothing to do with Enuff’s firing. “TMZ could never twist me up to flip on my guy. I love him to death,” Flex said at the time. “I would never have anything to do—not just my brother. I would have nothing to do with anyone being fired or no longer here.” Instead, Flex suggested Enuff had been surrounded by the wrong people and maintained he had no interest in seeing anyone lose their livelihood. Nearly a year later, however, the conversation has shifted dramatically.

According to Complex, Flex alleged that French Montana paid $25,000 for a Heavy Hitters conference call, Maino paid $40,000 for mixshow list adds, N.O.R.E. was offered a discounted monthly rate for spins, Myles Brando allegedly paid $10,000 to perform at a Mixshow meeting and receive a Mixshow add, and DJ Wavy was allegedly asked to pay $2,500 for a slot to DJ on the Hot 97 Summer Mix Weekend. Throughout the broadcast, Flex repeatedly challenged Enuff to file a lawsuit if the allegations were false.

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After wrapping up his radio show, Flex continued escalating the dispute across Instagram. He reposted many of the same allegations to his Instagram Stories while publicly asking Enuff to respond. The controversy intensified when former Def Jam rapper Lady Luck entered the conversation. Commenting beneath one of Flex’s Instagram posts, Lady Luck wrote, “That’s how @djenuff even became my A&R… the bag,” appearing to suggest Enuff became involved with her Def Jam project through money tied to her artist budget.

Flex later reposted the comment before sharing what he described as a direct message from Lady Luck. In the visible portion of the message, she appeared to allege that Enuff was brought onto her Def Jam project for approximately $50,000 and recalled conversations about him playing records. Portions of the message were redacted, and the claims have not been independently verified.

Flex continued pressing the issue by sharing another exchange in which he publicly questioned whether Enuff received $50,000 from Def Jam to support records. Lady Luck responded that she still had “all my paperwork from back then” and would see what she could find during the week, suggesting she may possess documentation from her time at the label. Flex reposted the exchange to his Instagram Story, writing, “We got receipts!”

The latest allegations have reignited discussion around payola, a long-running controversy in the music industry involving undisclosed payments or incentives tied to radio airplay. While such allegations carry significant implications, no evidence has been publicly released to substantiate Flex’s claims at the time of publication.

As of this publication, DJ Enuff had not publicly responded to Flex’s latest on-air allegations or subsequent Instagram posts. Def Jam has also not commented, and no documentation referenced by Lady Luck has been made public. The allegations made by Flex and echoed by Lady Luck remain unverified.

You can hear Flex’s rant in full below.