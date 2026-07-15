Is A Hotdog A Sandwich? Find Out With These Deals

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A debate older than time: is a hot dog a sandwich? Both sides, of course, have their own arguments. Some argue that, by definition, a sandwich is “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between.” Since a hot dog is a split roll, it is, by definition, considered a sandwich.

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On the other hand, the other side argues that a hot dog is not a sandwich and is in a league of its own. They argue that a sandwich typically has two separate pieces of bread, and the orientation of a sandwich is different than a hot dog.

But no matter which side of the argument you are on, today is the day to reaffirm your decision and do some research in honor of July 15th National Hot Dog Day. July is also National Hot Dog Month.

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Be sure you celebrate National Hotdog day & month with these resturants that are offering food deals and limited time offeres.