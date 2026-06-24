Big Tigger Issues A Statement 'Unequivocally Deny[ing] Every Allegation' Following Arrest For Battery & Cruelty To Children

Tigger was arrested for battery and cruelty to children, denies wrongdoing

His wife reported injuries, but Tigger says he's confident in the facts

Couple's 13-year-old son was present during the alleged incident

Big Tigger has issued a statement following his arrest for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The radio personality was arrested Saturday, June 20, amid domestic violence allegations involving his wife. According to reports from TMZ, police records show Big Tigger–legal name Darian Morgan–was booked into the Fulton County Jail Saturday morning, but bonded out later in the day.

Morgan’s arrest came following reports that his wife, Alicia Brown, was involved in an alleged incident in May that prompted authorities to open a domestic dispute investigation.

Just one day after his arrest was reported online, the former Rap City host took to Instagram to issue a statement, denying involvement in any wrongdoing.

“I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me,” Morgan began. “For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life.” “Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say,” he continued. “What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light.” He concluded his statement by writing, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and encouragement. My family and I are deeply grateful.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, dispatch records revealed that Brown sought medical treatment for her injuries before police were contacted. She was later transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

At the time, it wasn’t clear if her injuries came from Morgan, but arrest warrants obtained by 11 Alive this week provide more insight into the incident.

Officers allegedly met with Brown at the Sandy Springs Police Headquarters on the morning of June 9. At the time, she gave a written statement about an incident that occurred on the night of May 9, where she said she and the radio host got into an argument in their bedroom about text messages between Big Tigger and a woman he worked with.



It was then that Brown told officers that the text message exchange happened at least two weeks prior to the argument, and during the argument, Morgan called his wife “psycho,” 11 Alive reports. When she asked her husband about the texts, he told her the messages were old and that he had deleted others.

According to the warrant, Brown said that’s when Morgan tackled her to the floor and took his phone from her, causing her to receive a small bruise on her hip.

Brown then got up, went into an in-home office that they share, and told Big Tigger, “I will show you psycho.”

She went on to tell police that she unplugged a computer because she helped purchase the equipment for the two of them, but while she was doing so, she claims Big Tigger approached her from behind, grabbed her arms, and demanded that she stop. Brown responded by telling him at least three times to “Leave me alone and take your hands off me.”

The altercation was captured on a Ring camera inside the office, according to authorities, who state the radio host “shoved” Brown, which led her to fall headfirst into a door, causing a deep laceration over her left eye.

According to the warrants per 11 Alive, the couple’s 13-year-old son was inside the home and could hear everything that transpired.

Big Tigger took his wife to an urgent care in DeKalb County to be treated for the head wound that night, and due to the severity of her injuries, medical personnel contacted police in Dunwoody. When asked what caused the laceration, Brown would not speak.

Later, at police headquarters, authorities asked Brown why she did not cooperate on the night of May 9, and she stated that she was “afraid” of what her husband might have done to her. Plus, since he is a well-known person, she thought nobody would believe her.

Even prior to his arrest, he has maintained his innocence.

Big Tigger Issues A Statement 'Unequivocally Deny[ing] Every Allegation' Following Arrest For Battery & Cruelty To Children was originally published on bossip.com