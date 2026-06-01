LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

Source: Cole Burston / Getty

LeBron James may not realize it, but he continues to draw a bigger line in the sand between himself and his former friend, Drake.

Over the weekend, JAŸ-Z took over the Roots Picnic stage and treated fans to a freestyle that got the internet talking. While the bars appeared to take aim at Dame Dash, Kanye West, Tory Lanez, and of course, Drake.

“My next update, the jig is up, n*gga, I’m up ten, wrong chart champ, you got to look up again. N*ggas look up to Hov, I never looked up to them.”

Many believed this bar was directed at Drizzy for two reasons. One, on ICEMAN, the OVO rapper said, “We know how you OG’s are rocking already, my n*gga, the jig is up. Drake has also made it clear early in his career that Hov was a big inspiration to him on his come up.

Now, to add insult to injury, Drake’s former friend, LeBron James is showing one of his op’s love again.

King James commented on a clip of JAŸ’s Roots Picnic freestyle, “It’s the Rock.”

The reaction caught attention because it’s far from the first time LeBron has publicly supported one of Drake’s ops. During the height of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, LeBron attended Kendrick’s Pop Out concert.

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Spotted dancing his heart out to “Not Like Us,” the Grammy-winning diss track aimed at Drake.

Despite the public optics, there may still be hope for reconciliation. A few months ago, Rich Paul, LeBron’s longtime friend and business partner, suggest that repairing the relationship isn’t out the question.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s important for adults to really reconcile down the road and stay out of that… I don’t get involved in any of that. For me, it’s just about allowing time to pass and hopefully, people can reconcile their differences”

Whether they squash the beef, LeBron continues to give fans another reason to speculate where things stand between him and Drake.

LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses was originally published on hiphopwired.com