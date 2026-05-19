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The most emotional Grammy and BET tribute performances for hip-hop legends include Nipsey Hussle’s dual honors at the 2019 BET Awards and 2020 Grammys, DMX’s raw 2021 BET tribute, and Questlove’s sweeping 2023 Hip-Hop 50th celebration. These performances turned award show stages into spaces for collective mourning.

When someone whose music shaped your life is suddenly gone, grief has no obvious place to land. No ceremony feels big enough, and no playlist feels adequate. For millions of fans, the loss of an artist cuts as deep as losing someone personal, because in many ways, they were.

Award show tributes step into that gap. They gather the mourning into one room, onto one stage, and give the grief somewhere to go. These are the performances that did exactly that.

Why Do Award Show Tributes Matter to Hip-Hop Culture?

Hip-hop culture has always placed deep value on remembering its own. Award show tributes give fans and artists a shared space to process loss together.

These events carry real emotional weight for the genre. They show younger audiences who came before them why those artists still matter today.

Grammy Stage: Honoring Hip-hop Legends Across Generations

The Grammy stage has produced some of the most sweeping tributes in hip-hop music. In 2023, Questlove curated a Hip-Hop 50th anniversary tribute that, frankly, pulled together a stunning multi-generational lineup. Live performances from LL Cool J, Run-DMC, Rakim, Queen Latifah, and Method Man covered decades of the genre in one set.

Lauryn Hill’s 2026 In Memoriam tribute was actually a bit more intimate in tone. She opened with D’Angelo’s “Nothing Even Matters” before Wyclef Jean joined for a Fugees medley. It was one of the most emotionally charged Grammy moments in recent memory.

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BET Awards: Where Grief Meets Raw Celebration

The BET Awards have produced some of the rawest tribute moments for rap legends. In 2019, a tribute song for Nipsey Hussle featured John Legend, YG, and DJ Khaled, and it happened just months after his death. His image filled the screen throughout the set, making the whole performance feel deeply personal.

The 2021 DMX tribute was similarly intense, in some respects even more so. Swizz Beatz led The Lox and Method Man through DMX’s classics with unfiltered energy. The performance clearly showed how much the hip-hop community was still grieving.

What Makes a Tribute Performance Truly Unforgettable?

Visuals, collaborations, and emotional authenticity all shape how a tribute lands with audiences. Some fans, of course, extend their grief well beyond the broadcast moment.

Many turn to personal ways of holding onto the artists they’ve lost, like streaming their music daily. Others wear cremation jewellery made from a loved one’s ashes, basically a way to keep that connection close.

Honoring the Voices We’ve Lost

Award show tributes have always carried weight, but for hip-hop legends, they carry something extra: a genre’s collective heartbeat on full display. From Nipsey Hussle’s tearful 2019 BET tribute to Questlove’s sweeping Hip-Hop 50th anniversary at the Grammys, these performances captured grief, pride, and cultural legacy in equal measure. They remind us that the artists we lose live on through the music they left behind.

To explore more stories about honoring the people who shaped your world, visit our website, where you’ll find tributes, memories, and ways to keep those connections close.