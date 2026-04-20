Legendary Lineage: Eddie Murphy’s Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Welcome Daughter, Ari Skye

The Murphy and Lawrence families expand their legacy with a new generation.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Congratulations!

Two iconic Hollywood families are now even more connected as Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence celebrate the arrival of their granddaughter, Ari Skye Murphy.

According to E! News, their new baby girl was welcomed by Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, marking a major milestone that fans have been watching unfold in real time.

Speaking at the American Film Institute Achievement Award ceremony, proud grandpa Eddie Murphy confirmed the news, sharing that the couple welcomed their daughter just weeks ago.

He also noted that, despite his experience, he isn’t one to offer direct advice to the new parents, explaining that they’ll learn more by watching him than by listening.



“Oh, you don’t give advice like that,” he explained to E!. “You know, your kids don’t go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you.”

“The stuff you be saying, they don’t even pay that s–t no mind,” he added. “They watch and see what you do. So, I don’t give a lot of advice.”

If you have been tapped in, this moment feels like a full-circle celebration. As previously reported by BOSSIP, in the newlywed’s baby shower coverage, the couple had already revealed their daughter’s name as Ari Skye and celebrated their impending baby blessing.

Eddie Murphy—who is a proud father of 10—kept it real when asked about parenting advice. He explained that kids learn more from what you do than what you say. He also shared that his biggest legacy is not his decades-long career but his children. That sentiment hits even harder now as the family expands into a new generation.

Meanwhile, Martin Lawrence has been openly emotional about becoming a grandfather for the first time. After the pregnancy announcement earlier this year, he shared that his heart was full and that watching his daughter step into motherhood meant everything to him.

Eric and Jasmin’s relationship has been years in the making. From their engagement in 2024 to a private wedding ceremony and then their pregnancy reveal in early 2026, the couple has moved with intention. When excitedly sharing the news that they’re expecting, their post simply read, “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift.”



Now with Ari Skye here, the Murphy and Lawrence families enter a new chapter that blends legacy, love, and a whole lot of comedic greatness. If history says anything, this baby girl was born into a dynasty of storytelling, talent, and cultural impact.

Congrats to the Murphy and Lawrence families!

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Legendary Lineage: Eddie Murphy’s Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Welcome Daughter, Ari Skye was originally published on bossip.com