WrestleMania 42: Panel Teases Bold Predictions

Source: WWE / Getty The wrestling world will be locked into WrestleMania 42, this weekend (April 18th-19th) in Las Vegas, and Urban One’s wrestling brain trust is locked in with predictions you’re going to want to argue about later. The “Showcase of the Immortals” is loaded with dream matches, legacy fights, and potential shockers, and our squad sees a major power shuffle coming across both nights. RELATED: The Top 20 Black Wrestlers In WWE History

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For this year’s Mania, we tapped some of your favorite voices in wrestling and culture to break it all down: Paige (@FrontPaigeViews), A-Plus (@A_plus), DJ Nailz (@DJNailz), Neiko (@SirNeiko) and J.R. Bang (@jrbang), host of the First Black Champ Podcast on The Barber’s Chair Network. Together, they’re calling their shots on everything from who leaves with the Undisputed WWE Championship to which rising stars are about to use the Vegas spotlight to level up for good. Will the main event scene get shaken up in a way that changes WWE for the ESPN era? Who’s calling a major upset in the women’s title picture? And which legends might be staring down their last real WrestleMania moment? We’ll be dropping their boldest predictions on the biggest matches, the surprise performances, and the storylines that will have your group chats on fire all weekend. ✕ Check out the predictions below:

NIGHT 1 6-Man Tag – The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) & IShowSpeed vs The Usos & LA Knight

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A-PLUS: This should be the Good & Terrible Match Of The Night. One can only hope for a Cam’ron run-in. WINNERS: THE USOS & LA KNIGHT NAILZ: My heart is with the Usos and L.A Knight (YEAAHHHHH), but I feeL like the Dub goes to The Vison and iShowspeed. WINNERS: THE VISON AND ISHOWSPEED PAIGE: As much as I did not want to like Logan Paul in any way, shape, or form, I have to admit that he is one of the most consistent stars in terms of in-ring performance, so we’re definitely going to get moments from him. However, I think that the Danhausen curse on Speed is going to come into play again, and this time it won’t be in The Vision’s favor. Add to that Jey’s short fuse (thanks to Cam’Ron), and this is going to completely blow up. WINNER: THE USOS & KNIGHT WIN…BUT IT WON’T BE PRETTY. NEIKO: How did we even get here? 😂 Entertaining, sure—but let’s be serious.

WINNER: USOS & LA KNIGHT– YEAH! BANG: I have a feeling that iShow Speed will realize that he shouldn’t have been in this situation and cost the vision the match. Bigger question is where will we rate Speed when it comes to celebrity wrestlers? WINNER: THE USOS AND LA KNIGHT – YEAH!

Unsanctioned Match – Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre A-PLUS: All that trolling the Samoan Werewolf will result in another L for Drew Mac. WINNER: JACOB FATU NAILZ: Excited about this match and they are two of my favorites, but my heart goes with Jacob Fatu for the W! WINNER: JACOB FATU PAIGE: So far, Drew has been on top of the feud, but he may have a bit too much dip on his chip. One can only bring up Fatu’s criminal past so much before Fatu completely snaps. Already proving himself as one of the most agile “big men” on the roster, this is definitely the Samoan Werewolf’s match to win. WINNER: FATU IS SENDING MCINTYRE TO THE SET OF THAT “HIGHLANDER” MOVIE WITH A FEW MORE BRUISES. HE WINS. NEIKO: Jacob deserves this moment. Feels like a changing of the guard.

WINNER: Jacob FATU WINS – WEREWOLF SEASON 🐺 BANG: Big Meaty Men Slappin’ Meat Part 1! A perfect match for the causal fans who will tune into ESPN to see WrestleMania for the first time. Blood takes it home. WINNER: JACOB FATU

Women’s World Title Match – Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Liv Morgan

A-PLUS: Not exactly a sleeper match, but I think people will be surprised by Liv’s in-ring ability in this one vs. Vaquer. Winner: Liv Morgan NAILZ: We’re going to have us a NEW and greatest women’s world champ of Allllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll tiiiiiiimmmmmeeeee LOL! WINNER: LIV MORGAN PAIGE: As much as I like Vaquer, this is pretty much handing the title over to Morgan. With all the build-up around her (including that God-awful music video), it’s basically Morgan’s match to win. That woman is too insane in the ring, and she will definitely be up to her old tactics, so unless there’s an unexpected turn (Hello, Roxanne Perez), Morgan got this in the bag. WINNER LIV’S “REVENGE/REDEMPTION/WHATEVER SHE’S CALLING IT” TOUR ENDS WITH A VICTORY.

NEIKO: I wasn’t always the biggest Liv fan—but she’s earned this moment. She’s grown into that girl. Grand stage, bright lights… it’s time.



WINNER: LIV MORGAN

Women’s Intercontinental Championship – AJ Lee (c) vs Becky Lynch A-PLUS: This singles match is years in the making. Rolling Stone said it. I’ve said it. Everybody’s saying it. I think we’ll hear “…AND NEW” at the end of this one. WINNER: BECKY LYNCH NAILZ: COME ON MAN!!! THE BEST WOMEN’S WRESTLER ALIVE! BECKY LYNCH! AND THAT’S NOT JUST ME SAYIN IT!! LOL WINNER: BECKY LYNCH PAIGE: As much as I absolutely hate Becky getting YET ANOTHER title match, I have to admit that she is a needle mover. At this point, I think this is more so a story of proving herself that she’s exactly who everyone else (Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, et al) says she is – the best. Also, as much as I adore AJ and am happy to see her back in the ring, I don’t think that she’s gonna be able to hang with Big Time Becks. WINNER: BECKY LYNCH (But seriously, we need NEW people with the belt!) NEIKO: Let’s wrap this feud up the right way. Give the title back to a full-timer who’s gonna carry it weekly.

WINNER: Becky Lynch wins – Big Time Becks back on top BANG: Husband or wife gotta lose. Foreshadowing here but “Big-Time Becks” take it home WINNER: BECKY LYNCH

Women’s Tag Team Championship – Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) (c) vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins… Maybe A-PLUS: This should be chaotic, a match filled with highspots, but I want to see Nia & Lash retain here. WINNER: THE IRRESISTIBLE FORCES NAILZ: Women’s Tag Title… Irresistible Forces retain! WINNER: THE IRRESISTIBLE FORCES PAIGE: This is definitely going to be one of the most unpredictable matches of the night, and I’m not just talking about the fact that the Bellas might be replaced due to Nikki’s injury. With so many egos and so many combustible factors in play, I am only going by what I want. And what I want is for Bayley to FINALLY have her Mania moment! After missing out on last’s year’s show due to injury (another reason why Becky is “on my sh*t list”), this is the redemption story I need. Plus, her chemistry with Lyra is great to see, especially if Bayley gets to tap into her “insane” persona in the ring. WINNER: PRAYING FOR A BAYLEY/LYRA VICTORY NEIKO: I’m rooting for the sistas 😂—keep the belts where they are and let them cook!

WINNER: NIA JAX & LASH LEGEND RETAIN BANG: I just hope I see Paige return with a humongous pop. That would be amazing for the weekend. I see the og’s taking it home though. WINNER: CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Gunther

A-PLUS: This is my Match of the Night prediction. I think this one ends with Big GOON choking out Seth. WINNER: GUNTHER NAILZ: Been a Rollins fan all the way back to Tyler Black in ROH! I even remember standing in the same Starbucks line as he, Dean Ambrose and Roman at Full Sail for NXT TV tapings way back in the day. HE GET’S THE DUB! WINNER: SETH “FREAKIN” ROLLINS PAIGE: Why are we having this match again? Oh yeah, injuries. With a good half of “The Vision” out on injury reserve, Rollins is now forced to waste his first match back on Walter (yeah, I said it!). As much as I want a victory for Rollins, I’m afraid Mr. “Chop-Chop-Powerbomb-Chop-Chop-Submission” will win this one. WINNNER: GUNTHER WINS, THEN BRON BREAKKER COMES BACK, SPEARS ROLLINS, AND WE GET TO THE REAL STORY! (WISHFUL THINKING) NEIKO: Not gonna lie, the build felt rushed. But Seth is my guy. When the bell rings, he delivers every time.



WINNER: SETH ROLLINS

Undisputed WWE Championship – Cody Rhodes (c) vs Randy Orton A-PLUS: While this program has been all over the place (especially after the addition of Pat McAfee), Cody shouldn’t lose in back-to-back Mania main events. Stranger things have happened though…WINNER: CODY RHODES NAILZ: Give Orton number 15! WINNER: RANDY ORTON PAIGE: First off: GO HOME PAT MCAFEE! (Throws Brick) Okay, moving on. This story did not need celebrity input for this to be a good match. The 20-year legacy alone is enough. With that said, I think Cody is going to have to dig deep into his bag for this one. As Stephanie McMahon puts it best, Cody (as he is right now) is not ready for this unhinged version of Randy Orton. So that means Cody’s gonna have to go full Homelander on him and McAfee (who will definitely try to interfere). It’s gonna be a tough job, but I think Cody will have what it takes to steal Orton’s 15th title from his hands. WINNER: THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE – HIGHLANDER CODY RAHEEM RHODES. NEIKO: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton (with Pat McAfee)

Man… my heart wants Randy to walk out with that gold. There’s something poetic about it. But Cody’s run feels like it still has chapters left.



WINNER: Cody Rhodes retains (but I’m rooting for Randy 👀)



BANG: I really believe Jelly Roll has a chance to win his first WWE title. Pat McAfee may be more experienced, but Jelly Roll has the fans behind him. Let me be stop playing. The WWE has botched this entire storyline, and it feels like it’s more the Punter vs. the Country Music Star.

WINNER: RANDY ORTON

NIGHT 2 Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar A-PLUS: Now, wrestling logic would say since Oba’s stood tall more than once over Brock during this build, The Beast should walk away with the W. But, as we near closer to the end of Lesnar’s career (which could come to a close as early as this year’s SummerSlam in Minneapolis), I think Brock wants to put the next generation of stars in the spotlight. WINNER: BROCK LESNAR NAILZ: Oba Femi is the next beast in this era and I definitely want him to win at Mania, but… there’s still a Beast in Brock Lesnar. He gets the W at Mania. WINNER: BROCK LESNAR PAIGE: Now if creative were some real ones, they would absolutely make Oba Femi win this match. How could he not? He has clearly destroyed Lesnar on more than one occasion, and that promo he did last week on Smackdown was more than enough to show that Oba is a star. Unfortunately, I have a feeling Brock gonna pull something to win this match. You hate to see it. WINNER: OBA GONNA LOOK STRONG AF, BUT BROCK UNFORTUNATELY WINS. NEIKO: Turning of the times… wrap it up, Brock. The future is now.

WINNER: OBA FEMI BANG: Big Meaty Men Slappin’ Meat Part 2! I was very nervous about this, but I really feel that not only will Oba win, but he will also be a world champ by WWE Backlash in May. WWE knows what they are doing by putting Femi in this spot.



WINNER: OBA FEMI

Ladder Match for IC Championship – Penta (c) vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio A-PLUS: The real car crash of the weekend! Looking forward to what showstopping moment Je’Von will provide during this match, but I’d like to see PENTA retain. WINNER: PENTA NAILZ: I’m team Penta through and through, but this feels like Triple H is putting a stamp on yet ANOTHER new Era in which new starts are being born and Je’Von Evans may hold that IC title up high Sunday night as the new IC champ! WINNER: JE’VON EVANS PAIGE: This is going to be a fun match to watch because I have always been a fan of the flippy cruiserweights in WWE. Je’Von is one of my favorites right now, and he’s going to make this a match to watch. Mysterio is an icon and him still going at 50+ is amazing. Dragon Lee is a beast himself. Bobblehead JD is cool to watch here. Rusev… just…why? Needless to say, with all of that, Penta is going to have a time in this match, but he’s gonna pull it off. WINNER: PENTA RETAINS, BUT I’D BE COOL WITH JE’VON GRABBING THE TITLE TOO. NEIKO: This one might steal the whole show. Pure chaos. But Penta? He’s just getting started.

WINNER: AND STILL… Penta BANG: I don’t know, I feel like we are going to get Bouncy.



WINNER: JE’VON EVANS

WWE Women’s Championship – Jade Cargill (c) vs Rhea Ripley A-PLUS: I know I called the previous match a car crash, but this build has been a trainwreck. This feels like another situation where Mami’s coming out on top. WINNER: RHEA RIPLEY NAILZ: Jade Cargill shocks the world this Sunday by retaining the WWE Women’s Championship in a strong woman slugfest. WINNER: JADE CARGILL PAIGE: These are two of my favorites right now, with a special shoutout to my AKA sister Jade (No, JR, you can’t say it). Jade has definitely been tapping into that heel persona, and her in-ring talents have been improving. However, Mami is… well, Mami. Best believe, Rhea is going to bring that fire power to the ring. And I have a feeling that she’s not quite over Jade and her Baddie Brigade attacking her sweet, little Iyo Sky so… yeah. WINNER: RHEA BECOMES THE NEW CHAMP NEIKO: Rhea is THAT girl, no question. But Jade holding on? That sets the table for something bigger… Bianca lurking 👀



WINNER: JADE CARGILL BANG: Big Meaty Women Slappin’ Meat! This will be a hard-hitting match. The Fans get what they want. WINNER: RHEA RIPLEY

United States Championship – Sami Zayn (c) vs Trick Williams A-PLUS: Trick on the mic has been must-see every week. And as Sami nears closer and closer to a heel turn (and Trick naturally is going to get a huge pop this weekend), losing to Trick could send him over the edge. WINNER: TRICK WILLIAMS NAILZ: Trick Williams make an epic entrance at his first Mania showing off them Lemon Peppa Steppas and walks out with his first main roster title win happening at WrestleMania…. now let’s talk about it! WINNER: TRICK WILLIAMS PAIGE: First of all, shame on WWE for not giving me Trick vs Melo for the title. Boo, tomato, tomato! Now, Sami has been one of the most consistent performers in the ring, and normally I root for him in any match. However, this time, I can’t. Trick Williams is so undeniable that the title looks MADE for him. His in-ring talent from NXT to now has grown tremendously, and he knows what it takes to be a champion. His stint as the TNA World Champion did wonders for him. Overall, Trick at his best is way more elevated than Sami at this point. Also, GO HOME LIL YACHTY! WINNER: WHOOP THAT TRICK (WHAT?!) WHOOP THAT TRICK (I LIKE IT!) NEIKO: TRICK ‘bout to WHOOP that all over Vegas!

WINNER: AND NEW… TRICK WILLIAMS BANG: I think we get a double turn here. The fans turn on Sami in favor of the newest star on the WWE Roster. Trick has IT. WINNER: TRICK WILLIAMS

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio A-PLUS: Finn is OVERDUE for a W. And the last time we saw The Demon at Mania, he lost. So let’s change the narrative! WINNER: “THE DEMON” FINN BALOR NAILZ: Finn Balor finally gets his revenge as the Demon against Dom Mysterio. WINNER: “THE DEMON” FINN BALOR PAIGE: I hate that we know that Balor is coming back as The Demon ahead of this match because we LITERALLY come for the element of surprise at Mania. However, that’s neither here nor there. Dirty Dom is another wrestler that has grown in this business. The move to step away from his father Rey was exactly what he needed to refresh his image, and we already know he gets busy in the ring. However, Demon Finn (ESPECIALLY during black-and-gold NXT) is different. That’s all I’m gonna say about that. WINNER – THE DEMON TRIUMPHS OVER DIRTY DOM NEIKO: Dom had his moment. Finn needs this one. WINNER: FINN BÁLOR BANG: They ruined what could have been the surprise of the night. The Demon needs a win and he will get it. They should have put the AAA Mega title up. WINNER: FINN BÁLOR