Mystikal, a veteran rapper who scored several chart-making hits, had a long history of legal issues, including a series of heinous charges in 2022. After initially being indicted on first-degree rape and other related charges in 2022, Mystikal pleaded guilty this week to third-degree rape charges.

As reported by Louisiana news network WBRZ, Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, pleaded guilty Tuesday (March 17) to the lesser charge of third-degree rape. Tyler was indicted on first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment in 2022.

The amended charges that Tyler entered his plea under caps his prison sentence to 20 years. He was initially facing life behind bars in the earlier charges. This coming summer, Tyler will face a sentencing hearing in the matter.

In the 2022 incident, a woman accused Mystikal of beating, choking, and robbing a woman, along with taking her keys and phone before forcing himself on her as she attempted to retrieve her things.

Tyler has previously served time in prison in connection with a similar incident in 2004, where a hairstylist says she was sexually assaulted by the rapper. Tyler served six years in connection with that case.

—

Photo: Getty

Mystikal Pleads Guilty To Third-Degree Rape, Sentencing In June was originally published on hiphopwired.com