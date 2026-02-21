Allen Berezovsky / Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is lacing up his boxing gloves again, and no, not just for an easy exhibition match.

Just days before his 49th birthday, the self-proclaimed best ever, Floyd Money Mayweather Jr., announced he will be unretiring after his exhibition bout with Mike Tyson.

ESPN reports that Mayweather signed an exclusive agreement with CSI Sports/Fight Sports, which will promote this latest step in his storied boxing career.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather said in a statement to ESPN. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event — then my events. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.”

It’s been roughly 9 years since Mayweather fought professionally. He was 40 in his final bout, which was a knockout win over MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017, bringing his record to 50-0, 27 of those via stoppage.

Following his retirement, Mayweather participated in several exhibition matches against Logan Paul, Mikuru Asakara, and John Gotti III.

His next exhibition match against Mike Tyson was announced back in September. It will reportedly take place on April 25 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but that has not been confirmed, and we still don’t know who will carry the fight.

Social Media Thinks Floyd Mayweather Jr. Might Be Broke

Mayweather’s announcement isn’t really sparking much excitement; in fact, social media thinks Mayweather, who has reportedly amassed $1.2 billion in fight purses, might be hurting for money.

The professional boxer is not only well known for his exploits in the boxing ring but also for his flashy lifestyle and for spending ridiculous amounts of money on jewelry, cars, clothes, women, and gambling.

Welp, guess we can look forward to Mayweather/Pacquiao II, since Manny also ended his retirement.

Until then, you can see more reactions below.