Keith Porter Jr: ICE Agent Brian Palacios Publicly Identified As Killer Cop

The shooting death of Keith Porter Jr. by an off-duty ICE agent still isn’t receiving the type of media coverage that many people would like to see, considering the circumstances and current climate of America. That said, BOSSIP has and will continue to keep our readers abreast of the latest information available.

According to the LA Times, the ICE agent in question has been publicly identified as Brian Palacios. Based on legal filings related to a custody battle between Palacios’ girlfriend and her ex-husband, he lives just a Village Point Apartments. Furthermore, proof of service documents, sworn testimony, and legal motions confirm his employment as an ICE agent and certify that he lives in a unit close to where Porter Jr. was gunned down. Hard to imagine that those facts are happenstance.

Palacios’ identification allows for the public to know more about his professional history, and whether or not he is a straight arrow, or if he leans to the left.

As it turns out, The Grio reports that Palacios has quite a few untoward allegations about his behavior, including whipping his sons with a belt, carrying his firearm to a youth football game, and last, but certainly not least, accusations of racist and homophobic comments.

“Should this individual be confirmed as the person responsible for Keith’s death, based on his deeply disturbing past allegations it is unimaginable that any human being with a conscience on this earth could regard him as a hero,” Jamal Tooson, an attorney for Porter’s family, said in a statement.

Michelle Diaz, an attorney who represents Palacios’ girlfriend’s ex-husband, is using the shooting in court to make her case that he is a dangerous individual who should not be around the girlfriend’s minor daughter.

“Palacios is presently prohibited by Court Order from being in the presence of the parties’ minor children because of his abusive conduct,” read the filing from Diaz, who represents the ex-husband of Palacios’ girlfriend. “There is a very valid concern that the stress of having shot and killed another man on 12/31/2025, and the ongoing aftermath, will materially and substantially impair Mother’s mental health, and impact her ability to provide a safe and stable parenting schedule for their youngest child.”

Bet he never thought that his needlessly violent decision to take Porter’s life would have this level of reverberating consequences.

Ah well, them’s the breaks. We will continue to monitor this case until there is a resolution and restitution.

