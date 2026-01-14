Who Is Lady London?: The Rapper And Scholar Redefining Hip-Hop

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

In a music landscape always hungry for authentic voices, Lady London stands out not only for her lyrical skill but for the intellect and depth she brings to every platform she touches. Born Zaire Miylaun Stewart and raised between New York and New Jersey, Lady London’s story breaks the mold of the typical rap origin narrative. Although her name has been buzzing since her Jan. 9 appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, where she hilariously corrected the former NFL star’s pronunciation of the word “eclectic,” Lady London had already been steadily building her reputation long before the interview went viral.

Here’s what we know about the 30-year-old rising star.

Who is Lady London?: From HBCU Student to Mic Mastery.

Long before the spotlight hit, Lady London pursued academics with intense focus. A Howard University alumna, she was studying to become an orthopedist, with hopes of working for an NFL team.

“I wanted to do orthopedics, non-surgical, and work for an NFL team and get everybody conditioned back on the field in a good time,” Lady London shared on a 2024 episode of The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels, according to REVOLT. “I still love football, but I find that their contracts are so shifty because in the NBA, and a lot of other sports, you can pretty much sit on the bench injured for as long as whatever, but [in the] NFL they give you a very short window before you have to rehabilitate and get back or you’re kind of out of your money.”

Looking for a way to help pay for school, London initially viewed hip-hop as a means to cover her tuition. She began studying the genre closely, drawing inspiration from artists she admired like Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss, and other lyrical greats.

Her life changed in 2018 after she posted a video of herself performing poetry from her car, an impromptu moment that sparked an organic viral surge.

“One day when I was leaving class, I put my phone on my dashboard and I recorded a video doing poetry, right? But the way my voice is, the way that I just articulate myself, it all kind of sounds like rapping even though it’s poetry,” she explained to Samuels. “No beat, no nothing. And I dropped it online and I closed my phone. I had about 9,500 followers just organically, like those are like my friends…And then I get to where I’m going and it’s like going crazy,” she outlined. “It ends up [getting] 8.7 million views.”

The moment marked a turning point. A few years later, Lady London released her debut mixtape, Lady Like: The Boss Tape, in January 2022. Today, she’s signed to Def Jam and High Standardz, and has released projects like her 2023 EP S.O.U.L. (Signs Of Universal Love), continuing to build a reputation for her sharp wordplay and thoughtful messaging.

Unlike many artists who find their rhythm early, Lady London discovered her voice through poetry, an art form that became the foundation of her rap cadence and lyrical precision. Her love for storytelling, paired with an analytical approach to language, gives her bars a balance that feels both conversational and fun. That poise and intelligence were on full display during her recent interview on Cam Newton’s podcast.

Why did Lady London go viral on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday Podcast?

Last Friday, Lady London appeared on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday, a platform known for blending cultural conversations with unfiltered, free-flowing interviews. The episode quickly went viral, not only for her music-industry insights but for an unexpected wordplay moment that captivated the internet.

During the interview, London asked Newton to describe his personal style in one word. Instead of “eclectic,” he coined a new term—“inclectic”—spelling it out as “N-c-l-e-c-t-a” while explaining his own definition. Lady London’s response, well, let’s just say it was a mix of gentle correction, wit, and playful banter that stole the show. The moment lit up social media, not because either person looked bad, but because it highlighted London’s quick intellect and grace under pressure. Fans praised how she navigated the exchange, turning what could’ve been awkward into a moment of charm and sharp thinking.

“I love her,” one fan wrote in the YouTube comments section.

“A Masterclass in dealing with ignorance gracefully,” another person wrote.

“Lady London made him nervous, simply by existing in calm, confident energy,” a third added.

Beyond the meme-worthy clip, the interview offered a deeper look into Lady London’s journey, from an HBCU graduate with medical ambitions. At one point, Newton asked the star if she could pinpoint what made her different from most female rappers in the game, and London said she simply doesn’t have a “mistake of identity.”

“I came into this game knowing exactly who I was and who I wasn’t willing to be in order to reach certain thresholds.”

She added that she’s noticed a change in female rap, with more women pushing past the stereotypical themes that have long dominated the genre. London says she’s staying steadfast in her authenticity, ready to shine when that shift becomes mainstream.

Currently, she’s putting the finishing touches on her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, slated for release in 2027. Fans can get an inside look at her creative journey and road to completing the album on her three-part documentary series, Always, Lady London, streaming on Tubi.

Lady London’s rise reflects more than a viral moment. She represents a generation of artists redefining what it means to be a rapper, blending intellect, intention, and raw talent. Her appearance on Cam Newton’s podcast wasn’t just pop-culture fodder; it was a reminder that women in hip-hop are using every platform available to amplify their voices and reshape narratives.

Who Is Lady London?: The Rapper And Scholar Redefining Hip-Hop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com