Funk Flex Holding Down The AM Slot For “One Day,” Social Media Reacts

New York City and New Jersey, get ready, there will be bombs dropping during your morning commute for only “one day.”

Following the shocking news that the Ebro In The Morning show had been unceremoniously sent to the radio purgatory, everyone immediately wondered who would fill the time slot.

Well, according to multiple reports, Funk Flex was tapped to take over the morning position “until further notice,” beginning Dec.15. Still, Flex has since clarified the situation, revealing in an Instagram Story post that he will be doing so for one day.

In response to a mention from Hot 97, Flex wrote, “I’m only doing one day! Easy!”

He also hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to touch on the situation.

New York /New Jersey Has Been On One Since The News About Ebro In The Morning

The Tri-State area has been on one since Ebro Darden revealed that the long-running morning show was officially done.

He spoke on the situation during an Instagram Live session from his vehicle.

“Told y’all a couple of weeks ago—when they try to run that Andrew Cuomo play on me. Remember that shit? And then they tried,” Darden said. “You know, when the Trumpster got in office. Listen, man, I don’t capitulate well, bro. I’ve been doing this too long. You look around all the major media outlets, look at all the major media outlets, man. All of them. Look at all of them.

​​”They all gotta fold up ’cause they all trying to renew their deals, their licenses. They all—well, in this particular situation, we’ll get into more specifics another time,” he continued. “Bro just got, bro’s a casino owner. You know those 3 licenses they got here in New York City for the casinos? The guy that owns the shit owns one of the casino licenses. He gotta raise $50 million, bro—half a billion dollars, excuse me. They need my shit-talking anti‑Netanyahu, anti‑government, progressive shit out the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

Even Drake had something to say about the show being canceled, taking a shot at the trio by posting an axe emoji in the comment section of a post, which got a response out of Peter Rosenberg.

Social media has also been reacting to the prospect of having to listen to Funk Flex in the morning.

