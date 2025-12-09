Go Get ‘Em! Rep. Jasmine Crockett Announces Texas Senate Campaign, Flexes On Trump ‘I’m Coming For You!’

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Our fellow Americans, the gentlewoman from Texas is set to level up. Firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett has announced that she wants to take her talents from the House to the Senate and the Democratic party is shook! Source: Jill Connelly / Getty According to AP News, Crockett’s announcement comes on the very last day of qualifying based on Texas state rules by holding an event packed with supporters who are excited to see her fighting for them in the upper chamber of Congress. Per usual, Rep. Crockett spoke unflinchingly about who she is what she’s about when it comes to combatting Donald Trump and his administration’s poisonous policy agenda. “As a candidate who is constantly attacked and seen as a threat, it’s because I am,” Crockett told supporters in Dallas. “I’m the only one who has gone toe to toe with Donald Trump, and there’s a reason he’s always got my name in his mouth.”

In order to complete her mission, Crockett will have to unseat one of Texas’ current senators in John Cornyn, who is seeking re-election in the deeply Republican state. This is an ambitious mission to say the least but the potential gains in victory far outweigh any potential risks. Crockett is a beloved star in the Democrat party and brings a huge national profile to what is sure to be a political fight in The Lone Star State. Dems need to win four Senate seats in the November midterms in order to wrangle back control from Republicans who are holding a tenuous majority.

However, before Crockett can jump in the ring with Cornyn, she will first have to avoid some friendly fire in primary against another rising Democrat in state Rep. James Talarico who has already raised $6.3 million in the few weeks since his own announcement.

As hesitant as the Democrats have been to giving full-throated support to the more radical factions of the party, it will be interesting to watch how they navigate Crockett’s ascension in the wake of the resounding victory that Zohran Mamdani scored in New York. It feels like the tide is turning on the old guard, sadly, they seem to be the last to understand that.

