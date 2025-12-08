Cardi B Celebrates Stefon Diggs’ Birthday In Miami As Eagle-Eyed Fans Suspect She & Nicki Minaj Are Staying At The Same Hotel

Hit the flip to see why social media suspects Cardi B could run into her Onika opp any moment while staying at the same hotel.

With the Art Basel taking over Miami, Cardi continued the jaw-dropping looks for the star-studded weekend. However, that’s not the only reason her vacation pics have fans buzzing.

Of course, the “Bodega Baddie” gave her baller boo a twerktastic dance to “Take Me Thru Dere” in her skintight plunging black dress with a peek-a-boo back covered in chains.

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

At dinner, Cardi serenaded the father of her new baby boy with the Stevie Wonder version of “Happy Birthday.” The festivities continued at a nightclub where viral videos showed the Grammy winner turning up with her best friend, Star Brim, and Mama Diggs. They looked like one big happy family while rapping along to Cardi’s epic diss “Pretty & Petty.” We love to see it!

Stefon is enjoying his week off from work, and party girl Cardi is back outside to twerk and turn up for her man’s birthday bash. The Patriots player put off the party for turning 32 until his bye week, and it was worth the wait. Surrounded by his loved ones, Stefon and Cardi danced the night away.

While Bardi shows off her snapback to celebrate Stefon Diggs’ birthday, social media sleuths suspect Cardi B is staying at the same Miami hotel as Nicki Minaj for Art Basel . Oop, will the rap rivals mind their business on the beach despite the Onika overlap or get right back to the beef?

Are Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Staying At The Same Miami Hotel Weeks After Their Down & Dirty Beef Erupted Online?

Internet investigators think Cardi B’s lovey-dovey trip could end in hurling haymakers in the hallway if she crosses paths with Nicki Minaj. Of course, two of the biggest rap divas in the game are likely to be in the same cities and elite events like Art Basel. Eagle-eyed fans think the eternal enemies could have a much closer call than that while staying under the same roof.

Cardi B posted another stunning snap on a balcony overlooking the ocean. Her ombre bob perfectly matched the sexy cutout maxi dress she wore. The flawless ‘fit and super snatched waist weren’t the only reasons this picture went viral.

Fans Point Out Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Might Be Staying In The Same Miami Hotel

Leave it to stans to zoom in on the balcony itself and compare to the Pink Friday 2 star’s latest posts.

Is Nicki really neighbors with her nemesis? You be the judge!

The “Chun Li” legend should be busy enjoying her own birthday celebration, like a party on the Barbie boat she posted to social media. Fit for a birthday queen!

It’s no surprise that fans are predicting a messy melee and wig-snatching snafu before one of the rappers checks out of their luxurious stay.

How The Latest Bout Of Beef Popped Off Again Between Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

As BOSSIP previously reported, their forever feud reignited following the September release of Cardi’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama? Nicki threw shade at the album price on iTunes, and “ABCs” lyrics on Cardi’s song “Magnet,” posting, “Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee” in a now-deleted series of tweets. She also took shots at Cardi’s pregnancy announcement, which coincided with the album launch.

As usual, it didn’t take Cardi long to respond with a “Cocaine Barbie” clapback and then some. Nicki went low, and Cardi quickly took it to hell with jokes about Minaj’s husband and brother’s sexual assault convictions.

The beef turned from album sales and family to fertility, with Cardi sprinkling in an allegation that “perc”-popping led to issues with conceiving. Nicki threatened to sue over the claim, but kept going back and forth about how Cardi and (for some reason) Roc Nation will crumble. Cardi called Nicki out for beefing instead of focusing on her son Papa Bear’s birthday.

Soon, the war of words was all about each other’s children. Nicki went as far as calling Cardi’s daughter Kulture “ugly,” and “a roach & a monkey. Like your sister.” Cardi claimed Papa Bear was “nonverbal” because of her enemy’s alleged drug use.

After several more rounds of exchanging lower than low blows, Nicki threatened to pull up and settle the score in person. Although she was pregnant at the time, Cardi begged her to “DROP THE ADDY!”

Welp, if there’s still smoke between the stunners, it looks like all they need is a room number. However, it doesn’t seem like either icon is on that type of time. Cardi is busy showing off look after look, like her luxurious leather and asymmetrical neon green bob.

Meanwhile, Nicki seems like she’s still in her diplomatic era and basking in her puzzling appearance at the U.N. to discuss the U.S.’s role in the conflicts in Nigeria.

Do you think Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will spin the block on their beef if they’re staying at the same hotel?

The post Cardi B Celebrates Stefon Diggs’ Birthday In Miami As Eagle-Eyed Fans Suspect She & Nicki Minaj Are Staying At The Same Hotel appeared first on Bossip.