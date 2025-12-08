India Love Reportedly Booed Offstage At Streamer Awards

India Love channeled Kanye West’s infamous 2009 Video Music Awards moment and crashed the stage at this year’s Streamer Awards in a similar fashion. For her troubles, India Love was greeted with jeers from the crowd and was escorted from the event.

As seen in The Mirror US, India Love, 29, was in attendance at the Streamer Awards, which was held at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on December 6.

What caused Love to rush the stage was the announcement of YouTube streamer FaZe Adapt winning the Breakout Streamer of the Year Award. According to Love’s outburst, she felt that the award should’ve gone to Rakai and DDG.

“Breakout Steamer of the Year went to Adapt and congratulations and we respect you for what you did, but Rakai should’ve won Breakout Streamer of the Year, and DDG. I don’t care what y’all say,” India Love was heard saying amid a chorus of boos.

Undeterred, Love continued to raise her concerns before being escorted off the stage and out of the building.

Across social media, many voiced their disappointment and critiques over India Love’s decision to upstage FaZe Adapt’s big moment.

The Streamer Awards were founded in 2022 by QTCinderella in an effort to recognize rising stars in the global streaming community.

