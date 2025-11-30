A$AP Rocky Is In His Fashion Bag – And Chanel Just Made It Official

Source: Katie Flores / Getty

A$AP Rocky is having a fashion moment right now, and it’s one we’re watching closely.

On November 29, Chanel officially announced the Harlem-born rapper as its newest House Ambassador, a move that highlights the continued influence of hip-hop culture on high fashion — and the power of one of the most impactful voices in both worlds.

A$AP Rocky Tapped As Chanel’s Newest Male Ambassador

Chanel praised Rocky’s “talent, curiosity, and limitless creativity,” and artistic director Matthieu Blazy made it clear why this partnership works. “Rocky puts his heart and soul into every project… he’s an incredible human being,” Blazy shared.

Rocky echoed the love. He called Blazy’s imagination “sensitive and strong,” and added that he’s excited to see where Blazy takes Chanel next.

A$AP Rocky & The Roller Fashion Moment Heard Around The Internet

But while Chanel was sharing the news, Rocky was going viral for something completely different. The rapper is selling a $100 roller beanie inspired by the look/hairstyle he wore at Lollapalooza 2025.

As soon as A$AP hit the stage this summer with pink rollers in his hair, the internet had a field day. Some fans loved it, some had jokes, and everybody had something to say. Now A$AP Rocky is turning all that chatter into a check, making the hat a real product under his AWGE label.

Haters to motivators, literally.

This is what Rocky does best. He leans into a moment, shapes the conversation, and turns it into culture. And that’s part of why he’s so influential in fashion right now.

A$AP Rocky Is Having A Moment: From Welcoming His Third Child To Being Named A Fashion Icon

And this fashion moment is right on time. It comes after a year of major wins for the rapper. He and Rihanna welcomed their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, joining big brothers RZA and Riot Rose. He starred in two films – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) also named him its 2025 Fashion Icon in October. Add his collaborations with Formula One, Puma, and more, and it’s clear Rocky is building a fashion résumé as strong as his music legacy.

A$AP Rocky and fashion go together real bad. Chanel sees it. The industry sees it. The culture sees it.

One thing about A$AP, he’s going to stay in his bag and keep us talking. And if the pink hair rollers taught us anything, it’s that he’ll always find a way to make the moment his – and make it fashion.

A$AP Rocky Is In His Fashion Bag – And Chanel Just Made It Official was originally published on hellobeautiful.com