Unbothered Birthday Girl Mia Thornton Breaks Her Silence, Says She Feels ‘Unshakeable’ Amid Eviction Lawsuit And Arrest

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is breaking her silence, stating that she’s feeling “refined” and “unshakeable” despite her recent arrest and an ongoing eviction lawsuit. Marking her 41st birthday on Nov. 25, the reality star posted a self-tribute on Instagram, projecting confidence even as legal troubles continue to unfold.

In a black-and-white portrait featuring a dramatic mink and a string of elegant pearls, Thornton captioned the photo:

“Refined. Unmoved. Unshakeable. I don’t break—I become better. Happy Birthday to me.”

She added:

“In the midst of unexpected moments, I’m remembering who I am: a mother, a creator, a woman evolving in real time. I’m choosing peace, accountability, and personal growth. Thank you to those who continue to support my journey. Forever, MIAMOR.”

In a follow-up post, she noted that she was “still standing en pointe—balanced, resilient, and blessed” while wearing pointe shoes like a ballet dancer.

And in another, Mia confidently stated that she was choosing “alignment, elevation, and elegance.”

What Led To Mia Thornton’s Latest Controversy?

As previously reported, Mia’s recent arrest in Atlanta comes on top of allegations that she was already facing eviction ahead of what authorities describe as an $11,000 furniture theft. According to filings, Encore Management—who leased a luxury Atlanta condo to Mia and an ex-boyfriend—initiated eviction proceedings on Sept. 11, claiming they failed to pay the $5,100 rent for September and continued to accumulate more than $6,000 a month in unpaid charges thereafter.

The situation worsened weeks later. Officials say that on Oct. 28, Mia vacated the condo without notice, leaving in the middle of the night. By Nov. 6, the property owner submitted a complaint alleging that roughly $11,000 worth of furnishings—including a TV and other items provided with the unit—were taken. Mia was reportedly detained at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Nov. 19 after Customs officials flagged a warrant linked to the case.

Bodycam footage of the arrest was released that same day, capturing Mia being placed into handcuffs and taken to a holding cell before being transported to Fulton County Jail. Mia appeared calm and collected, admitting that she was aware a warrant was out for her arrest.

Atlanta police launched an investigation following the property owner’s friend’s report, asserting that Thornton had abruptly left the furnished residence and removed several items from it.

Thornton has been trying to settle into a new chapter in Atlanta after departing RHOP earlier this year. She described her move as an opportunity for growth and also went public with her new relationship with Bobby V.

Robyn Dixon And Gizelle Bryant React To Mia Thornton’s Legal Woes

Naturally, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant—known to fans as the “Green-Eyed Bandits”—offered commentary on the unfolding situation during the Nov. 24 episode of their Reasonably Shady podcast. Their takes, however, weren’t exactly aligned. Robyn expressed little sympathy, arguing that Mia should have reached out for support if she was struggling financially.

“My thing about $11,000 like, what are we doing here? Right? Mia, girl, you could have called me, I’d have probably given you three for some furniture,” she said at the 39:22 mark.



Gizelle, meanwhile, showed a bit more compassion, even as she acknowledged the seriousness of the accusations.

“I’m just confused. My confusion is okay, so they’re moving out in the middle of the night, like how?…I don’t know. It’s very confusing. But at the end of the day, it is a crime to steal somebody’s furniture. I’m sorry that she’s put herself in this situation.”

Robyn pushed back, responding:

“She decided to commit a crime, and now you’re feeling sorry for her? I dont.” The comment prompted Gizelle to elaborate on why she felt empathy for her former castmate. “She got a divorce. They lost their business. She left town for a man, you know, which kind of, ended up being the demise of her on the show, which I think she probably had planned to be on the show for a while,” Gizelle explained. “She moves to Atlanta for this man. She breaks up with this man. She gets with another man. She breaks up with him….I just feel like she’s searching for something.”

Robyn reminded listeners that hardship doesn’t excuse bad choices.

“But this is called life. It seems like life is lifeing for her, yeah? And when life starts, lifeing, you got to make good decisions. You gotta make great choices. I think she’s making some poor choices…she’s not on my prayer list.”

What do you think about Mia Thornton’s arrest? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED: Mia Thornton Was Reportedly Close To Eviction Before Alleged $11K Furniture Fiasco







