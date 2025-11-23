‘Give It To Mama’: Beyoncé Gives Lewis Hamilton The Green Light At F1 Grand Prix, Jay-Z’s Reaction Goes Viral

Source: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Beyoncé knows how to make an entrance, and this weekend she stopped by the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas to ride shotgun with Lewis Hamilton. Though she loved the accelerating 200 mph ride, Jay-Z was understandably nervous about the Queen’s ride.

Bey has been quiet since ending her Cowboy Carter Tour, but she’s recently been popping up online. First, she supported her sis Kelly Rowland, Monica and Brandy at two of their The Boy Is Mine Tour stops but her pit stop in Las Vegas really got the internet talking. Donning a form-fitting, leather Louis Vuitton racer fit, the 35-time Grammy winner hopped in the passenger seat of Hamilton’s car and took off on a ride. She posted the moment on Instagram with the caption, “Give it to Mama!”, alluding to her B’Day track “Green Light.”

She was spotted arriving arm in arm with Jay-Z, who donned an all-black number for the occasion. Though Jay was noticeably laid back in his attire, he wasn’t so relaxed about his wife’s need for speed. In a video after Bey’s fast ride, she was seen asking him if he was ok to which he replied, “not all the way.” Honestly, same. Please keep the Queen safe!

Of course, fans are wondering if Bey’s sudden return to the spotlight is because she’s preparing to drop Act III of her magnum opus of projects, which now includes 2022’s Renaissance and 2024’s Cowboy Carter. Many feel that her mention of “Green Light” in her caption is an Easter egg, as the video for the track featured Bey in a rock and roll get-up playing electric guitar.

Though it remains to be seen whether our girl is entering her rock era or not, we’re setting a few extra coins aside just in case.

