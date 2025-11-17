Christopher Lindner Identified in Fatal Police Shooting
Authorities have identified the man killed in Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Adams County as 40-year-old Christopher Lindner, the son of Cincinnati businessman Carl Lindner III.
RELATED: Cincinnati Financier Carl Lindner Dies at 92
The Lindner family confirmed his death in a statement released Sunday, sharing that Christopher was a husband, father of four, and someone who had been struggling with mental illness. They asked for privacy as they grieve.
The shooting happened on a Lindner-owned property along Ohio Brush Creek Road in Manchester. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers were responding to a domestic situation that had escalated over recent weeks and resulted in a protective order being served to Lindner.
When officers approached the home around 5PM, they say Lindner came outside with a firearm and was shot by responding units.
Additional details emerged after investigators said the day began with a 911 call from someone expressing safety concerns. Troopers later located Lindner in Peebles, which led to a high-speed chase before he arrived at the Manchester property.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED: Buy Black 513
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now handling the case at the request of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which is standard protocol for police shootings in the state.
The Lindner family’s business holdings (United Dairy Farmers, American Financial Group, and FC Cincinnati) have made them one of Ohio’s wealthiest and most recognizable families. Christopher’s name is also tied to the soccer stadium at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.
As the investigation continues, officials have not released additional details about the moments leading up to the shooting.
- Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch]
- Christopher Lindner Identified in Fatal Police Shooting
- Jordyn Woods’ Heartfelt Birthday Gift To Karl-Anthony Towns Has Fans In Their Feelings
- The South STILL Got Somethin’ To Say: Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Podcast Coming Nov 18
- #RHOA Ruckus: Drew Slams Shamea & Kelli For Alleging That K. Michelle Out-Sings Her—‘We Both Sing Better Than You, Boo’
- Ashley Darby Says She’s At Peace After Apologizing To Dr. Wendy Osefo For Her Arrest Comments—‘I Have Absolved Myself’ [Exclusive]
- Donald Trump “Blowing Bubba” Reference In Jeffrey Epstein Emails Explained
- ‘I’m Still Being Harassed’ Offset Offends New Mommy Cardi After Posting & Deleting Claim That Her Baby Boy Is ‘My Kid’
- Pusha T Announces Big Baby News With Wife Virginia— But Fans Question THIS Parenting Paragraph–‘Never Teach Me To Change A Diaper’
- Naturi Naughton Is Feeling Like Herself Again – She Told ‘People Magazine’ Why
Christopher Lindner Identified in Fatal Police Shooting was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com