No Surprise: Donald Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani & Other 2020 Election Deniers

Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are currently complaining about Joe Biden’s alleged “abuse” of the autopen, but it’s all good that he continues to issue pardons to absolutely despicable people.

Late Sunday, Ed Martin, the pardon attorney in Donald Trump’s administration, released a list of 75 people who received pardons from Trump. On it, Rudy Giuliani is one of the names that stood out, along with other loyal MAGA folks who tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Deadline reports the pardons apply to “conduct relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission, support, voting, activities, participation in, or advocacy for or of any slate or proposed slate of Presidential electors, whether or not recognized by any state or state official, in connection with the 2020 presidential election, as well for conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraid and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Along with his right-hand man in corruption, Rudy Giuliani, other names on that list include: Sidney Powell, Boris Epshteyn, Mark Meadows, Christina Bobb, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, and Jenna Ellis.

A good number of the people on that list tried and failed to present a list of alternate electors to Congress in a heada** attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

No one on the list was charged with federal crimes, but pardons would prevent future federal indictments.

The pardons do not cancel out charges brought at the state level.

Social media is not shocked, but still disgusted at Trump’s continued push of an outright lie, and letting every person who tried to subvert the results of the 2020 election and nullify former President Joe Biden’s victory.

