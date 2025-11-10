Source: Johnny Nunez / Prince Williams / Wireimage

Looks like Keyshia Cole’s done exactly what she sang about in her 2004 hit, and “changed her mind,” (again) about some strong Hunxho hunching.

On Nov. 9, Keyshia made a surprise guest appearance at Hunxho’s Atlanta show, kissing the rapper before performing a soulful rendition of her hit song “I Should’ve Cheated” to a roaring crowd.

A video shared by The Shade Room on Sunday captured Keyshia walking onto the stage in a stunning black dress, heading straight toward Hunxho for a passionate kiss and a hug before launching into her iconic song.

Keyshia Cole claimed she was “Single” back in November 2024 and March.

The moment shocked fans, especially since back in November 2024, Keyshia declared herself “Single ASF.” Then in March, she told fans that she was “pretty fu–king single,” revealing she hadn’t been on a date “for a while” with the rapper. Later, in a separate video, Keyshia claimed she had no man in her life.

“Starting all over kinda sucks, I don’t own ONE Black Bag, so I’m in here getting what I need…not having a man in my life also sucks. Come pay for these bags BAE,” she said in an Instagram story video.

It’s unclear whether the two were drifting apart at the time, but fans have speculated that infidelity may have played a role behind the scenes. Netizens also had a lot to say after this latest video of the pair began to circulate, with many stating that it was clear as day they were back together…for now, at least.

“Hunxho must got that arm & hammer by the way she’s showing all 32 teeth,” wrote one user in The Shade Room comments. “Keyshia love her YN,” another penned. “That push proves they just got back together,” a third commented.

While a fourth user wrote, “He got that young man whipped, I’m telling you. Y’all think it’s him not at all!!”

An X user quipped, “They Toxic!”

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho’s relationship has had many twists and turns.

Neither Hunxho nor Keyshia has confirmed their relationship status, but their romance has definitely been a rollercoaster over the past year. On Dec. 2, fans flooded Keyshia’s Instagram comments after she posted a video of herself smiling from ear to ear while driving with Hunxho. The two were seen joyfully lip-syncing to Cole’s hit “You Complete Me,” looking completely carefree and happy together.

“And they say he don’t smile,” Cole captioned the clip.

Then, in July, fans were shocked again when a video appeared to show Keyshia covering up a tattoo of Hunxho’s first name. Still, not long after, Hunxho attended Keyshia’s Atlanta concert and later showed off what fans believed was a tattoo of her initials — “KC” — on his torso.

Even with all the speculation, neither of them has said a word about where they stand today.

What do you think is going on between Keyshia Cole and Hunxho? Tell us in the comments section.

