Listen Live
Close
National

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a tentative agreement to end the 40-day government shutdown...

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington DC in the fall
Source: WLDavies / Getty

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a tentative agreement to end the 40-day government shutdown, which has disrupted federal operations and delayed paychecks for workers.

The deal includes a “minibus” funding package for certain departments, such as Agriculture, through the next fiscal year, and a continuing resolution to fund the rest of the government at current levels until January 30.

The agreement also fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through September 2026, addressing a key sticking point.

However, it does not extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, a major Democratic priority, though a Senate vote on the issue is promised by mid-December.

The proposal, which has support from Senate leaders and the White House, still requires approval from the House and President Trump.

While some Democrats have expressed frustration over the lack of ACA funding, others see the deal as a necessary step to reopen the government.

Voting could begin as early as Sunday night, but final passage may take days.

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown was originally published on wibc.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
82 Items
Entertainment

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

28 Items
Celebrity

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

2025 Halloween Jamboree
26 Items
Entertainment

2025 Halloween Jamboree [PHOTOS]

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Entertainment

Which One Dominates: Streaming vs. Theaters

Entertainment

Pluto Talks ‘Pluto World,’ NBA YoungBoy Collab, and Growth on Morning Hustle

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close