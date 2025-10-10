Forever RHQ: Trap Music Museum Honors Rich Homie Quan With Exhibit

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rich Homie Quan will forever go down as one of the most unique artists to come out of Atlanta.

On September 5th, 2024, the Hip-Hop community, along with friends, lost RHQ way too soon. Atlanta’s staple, The Trap Music Museum, honors the late rapper with his own exhibit. Celebrating the life of Rich Homie one year after his tragic passing. All of the late rapper’s family attended the unveiling.

Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, told WGXA News, “I’m ecstatic, sad it has to be this way, but grateful for him to be acknowledged”.

Think It’s A Game Records packaged up RHQ’s best hits and re-released them as a project for his fans to enjoy and keep his name alive forever. The project was titled “Legacy Of Hits,” and it certainly does have nothing but hits on it. Nostalgic anthems like “Type Of Way”, “Flex (Ooh, Ooh)”, & “Walk Thru”.

This past weekend, Atlanta had the city in green and gold for Rich Homie. Starting the celebration of RHQ weekend with a birthday celebration at The Bank. The following day was the “Rich As In Spirit Day” celebrity softball game. The whole city came out to the softball game like YFN Lucci, Trinidad James, Stephen Jackson, & many more.

At one point, Young Thug was a frequent collaborator of Rich Homie Quan’s. Towards the end of their run with Rich Gang, the two had a public falling out. Thugger recently went on Adin Ross and, for the first time in years, spoke about Rich Homie Quan. Not only did he have positive things to say, but he added that he wishes he had the chance to make amends before his passing, “RIP the boy Quan. I wish we could have made amends before he died.”

