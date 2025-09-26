Listen Live
Cardi B Says Her Fantasy Involves Another “Pretty Face Girl” & One Lucky Sonofab*tch

Nicki may have Minaj in her name, but Cardi seems like she's really bout that life...

Published on September 26, 2025

Cardi B attends an in-store signing/meet and greet at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach
Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Cardi B may be a divorced mother of three with a bun in the oven and a new man in her life, but the woman is still young and has desires and fantasies that have yet to be met, and she has no problem revealing exactly what they are.

In a recent interview on Call Her Daddy, Cardi B sat down with host, Alex Cooper, who asked her a few quick “Confess or Text” questions, and while Cardi answered in her normal Bronx fashion, she got real graphic and descriptive with it when asked what was a “kink or fantasy” she never admitted publicly. While we knew it was going to be something wild, Cardi went the extra mile when she revealed her fantasy involved having a threesome with another woman and describing the way she wanted it to go down. She might get a gang of women sliding into her DMs now.

“I would like to have a really pretty face girl that I really like and we both sucking d*ck together, making out, clashing on it.”

Stefon Diggs must be ferociously going through his contact list looking for the prettiest and most Cardi-compatible woman he can find because goddamn! It’s one thing to see something like that in a porno movie, but to know one of your favorite female rappers is up for such shenanigans is another animal entirely.

That being said, Cardi also said that rumors that Stefon dumped her because her BBL was stank were false. She is very “anal” about how she smells down there.

Check out the full interview between Cardi B and Alex Cooper below, and let us know your thoughts on Cardi B being as real as she can be in the comments section below.

Cardi B Says Her Fantasy Involves Another “Pretty Face Girl” & One Lucky Sonofab*tch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

