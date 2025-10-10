Source: Canva / Radio-One

Ohio has been making headlines for ranking among states with some of the weakest economic metrics in recent studies.

Whether measuring innovation, growth, or economic health, the Buckeye State often finds itself in the bottom half. But Ohio is not alone. Across the country, some states consistently underperform — slipping further in business rankings, GDP growth, startup activity, and economic resilience.

This list highlights states that rank among the worst in multiple economic studies, from WalletHub and other national sources.

More importantly, it shows where Ohio lags or competes by comparison. Use this for context, not shame: understanding state trends helps hold policymakers accountable.

Below are 15 states that repeatedly appear at the bottom of national economy rankings, whether by growth, stability, business climate or fiscal health.

While not a strict ranking, these states repeatedly land near the bottom of national economy reports — and Ohio is no exception.

1. West Virginia

West Virginia often ranks at or near the bottom in WalletHub’s “worst economies” report, driven by slow GDP growth and high poverty rates. Its reliance on extractive industries leaves it vulnerable to market shifts. Policy analysts cite low investment in diversification and infrastructure as core obstacles.

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com