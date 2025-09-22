Laura Loomer Calls Rep. Jasmine Crockett A ‘Ghetto Black B—h’ Over Criticism Of Charlie Kirk Resolution

Source:

First, let’s be real — at long last — about one thing: the reason white conservatives are working so hard to gaslight the rest of us into believing Charlie Kirk wasn’t a racist is that they agree with Kirk’s opinion of Black people.

They want to convince us he wasn’t racist because, in reality, they’re just as racist as he was.

Take, for example, this recent tweet by rubber-faced white supremacist and Trump ally Laura Loomer, who called Rep. Jasmine Crockett a “ghetto black b—h” for speaking on the betrayal of white congressional Democrats who voted in favor of a House resolution “honoring the life and legacy” of Kirk, which passed with a 310-58 vote Friday.

Loomer reposted a video of Crockett’s recent CNN interview, during which she said it “honestly hurts my heart” that of the 58 Democrats who voted against the resolution, only two were white.

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“One of the things I do want to point out that’s not been laid out that honestly hurts my heart is when I saw the no votes, there were only two Caucasians,” Crockett said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. “For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color.”

Loomer responded to Crockett’s interview by turning the Texas congresswoman’s own words against her, and, in doing so, proving she barely scrapes the very low bar for a MAGA racist’s capacity to be clever.

“It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black b—–s who hate America serving in Congress,” Loomer tweeted.

Now, before I go any deeper into this, let me just say, this isn’t about Laura Loomer. MAGA Barbie has more plastic on her face than actual Barbie — dragging her for being racist against Black women for the umpteenth time is low-hanging fruit I’m only willing to expend so much energy reaching for.

This is really about the fact that Loomer’s characterization of Crockett mirrors that of MAGA influencers, radio hosts, and legislators, who have all essentially said as much without using language that is quite as vulgar.

Last month, a racist MAGA influencer was dragged out of one of Crockett’s townhalls for calling her a “fake ghetto hoodrat.” Before that, MAGA America collectively called Crockett “ghetto” for calling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “bleached-blonde bad-built butch body,” which she only did because Republican legislators were being dismissive of Greene making inappropriate remarks about Crockett’s personal appearance during a House session. Then, they called Crockett “ghetto” again after she got Rep. Nancy Mace so flustered that Mace threatened physical violence on Crockett, saying they could “take it outside.” Around that same time, Newsmax contributor Todd Starnes said this of Crockett:

“Jasmine Crockett wants you to think she’s from the hood – that she grew up on the streets. The exact opposite is true. She attended an exclusive day school where tuition was nearly $35,000 per year. She also attended Rhodes College, a private school where tuition is nearly $55,000 per year. She’s cosplaying a gangsta.”

This sentiment was also echoed by Greene during a sit-down with right-wing commentator and logic-challenged racist Megyn Kelly.

Here’s what I wrote about what Starnes said at the time:

There are few forms of flagrant caucasity that I find more obnoxious than when white people presume to interpret and define Black identity. Even if Crockett had ever claimed that she was from the “hood” or denied she came from an economically privileged background — which she absolutely has not — there’s nothing about her public persona that would indicate she’s trying to perpetrate herself as anything other than the person she is. There’s nothing in the way she speaks. There’s nothing about the way she behaves. There’s nothing about the way she dresses or her eyelashes or her use of strait-talk that reads as “hood”-coded — unless you’re just a racist-a** racist who associated all forms of authentic Blackness with poverty and lack of education. Jasmine Crockett is a Black woman who sounds like a Black woman when she speaks. On her worst day, Crockett doesn’t come anywhere near the vicinity of being as inarticulate as our sitting president, whose baffling misunderstanding of how diction and syntax work is only matched by his misuse of bigly-big vocabulary words like “interpose” and “cyber.” Crockett has never really been inarticulate at all. Sure, she’s light on the code-switching and that Texas drawl of hers be drawling sometimes, but nothing about her reads as “hood” or “gangsta,” and, at any rate, those words are clearly slurs coming out of the mouths of Starnes and his perpetually anti-Black ilk.

And that anti-Black ilk includes Loomer, Kirk, Greene, Kelly, and, for damn sure, President Donald Trump.

When Charlie Kirk said journalist Joy Reid, former First Lady Michelle Obama, late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson don’t have “the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously, prompting them to steal a white person’s slot,” he sounded no different than Loomer did when she called former VP Kamala Harris, New York AG Letitia James, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “meritless DEI Shaniquas.” (Loomer also called Jackson Lee a “ghetto b—h” right after it was announced that she died of pancreatic cancer.) In both cases, two aggressively mediocre white people whose resumes could fit on a Post-it note are denigrating Black women whose educational and professional accomplishments infinitely outweigh theirs. Meanwhile, the idea that these accomplished Black women are “DEI hires” who are unqualified for their positions they hold has been promoted by MAGA supporters across the interwebs and Republican officials alike.

Sure, Loomer’s a raging white supremacist who would be condemned across the bipartisan board if Republicans cared about the dignity of Black women or Black people in general, but they don’t. The fact that the resolution to honor a loud and proud anti-Black bigot proves that. The fact that Loomer has shared company with Trump, even after all of her aforementioned offenses, proves that.

They’re all claiming Charlie Kirk’s many racist quotes are being taken out of context, but then you peel back the so-called “context,” and it’s just racism with more words — racist words that the MAGA world agrees with wholeheartedly, as it demonstrates daily.

SEE ALSO:

Right-Wing Extremist Dog Whistles About Black Women

Trump Is Taking National Security Advice From Laura Loomer





Laura Loomer Calls Rep. Jasmine Crockett A ‘Ghetto Black B—h’ Over Criticism Of Charlie Kirk Resolution was originally published on newsone.com