Clipse Make History With Performance At The Vatican

Malice and Pusha T, collectively known as Clipse, peformed at the Vatican's "Grace For The World" concert.

Published on September 15, 2025

'Grace for the World' Concert In St Peter's Square

Siblings Malice and Pusha T, collectively known as Clipse, have enjoyed an incredible 2025 on the heels of their acclaimed fourth studio album, Let God Sort Them Out. Adding to their wins, Clipse became the first Hip-Hop act to perform at the Vatican as part of a concert put on by their longtime producer and compatriot, Pharrell Williams.

The brothers Thornton performed their stirring “Birds Don’t Sing” track from Let God Sort Them Out, alongside featured artist John Legend. Malice and Pusha T’s well-honed deliveries and the message of adoration for their late parents resonated with the overall positive theme of the concert.

Clipse was one of several acts for the Grace For The World concert spearheaded by Williams and featured Andrea Bocelli, the Voices of Fire choir, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, the aforementioned John Legend, and more.

Check out the Grace For The World concert on Disney+. Learn more about the concert via Disney+’s press site here.

Photo: Getty

Clipse Make History With Performance At The Vatican  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

