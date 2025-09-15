Rapsody & Madlib Deliver Short But Potent 'MadRaps' EP
Rapsody has released several bodies of acclaimed projects over the course of her still ongoing career, including last year’s excellent Please Don’t Cry album. After teasing a collaboration with legendary producer Madlib earlier in the year, the pair released their MadRaps EP, a short but potent two-piece drop that has them both shining in their respective lanes.
The EP opens up with “Daddy’s Girl” and Madlib’s jazz-inflected production allows Rapsody plenty of space to employ her wizadry with words complete with a plenty of braggadocio.
From “Daddy’s Girl”:
Beethoven was Black, truth is a key
The only time I rap on a chord, I’m not a puppet to string
Victoria thong color pink, these n*ggas all up my ass
A lot of y’all let ’em pass, surround my Grammy with glass
How I caught cases, I still ain’t got my roses, I’m waiting
I bought some vases, mm
I laugh at everything they used to say
Used to judge me, call me ugly, still I never changed my face
With “Avon Thru The Wire,” Rap uses a vocal effect to deliver her verse from the perspective of a man attempting to get
Check out the visualizer for “Daddy’s Girl” and the official lyric video for “Avon Thru The Wire” below.
