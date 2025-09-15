Listen Live
News

Rapsody & Madlib Deliver Short But Potent 'MadRaps' EP

Rapsody & Madlib Deliver Short But Potent ‘MadRaps’ EP

Rapsody previously teased the collaboration with the legendary producer and the project was released last week with lots of connected merch.

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-PRESS ROOM

Rapsody has released several bodies of acclaimed projects over the course of her still ongoing career, including last year’s excellent Please Don’t Cry album. After teasing a collaboration with legendary producer Madlib earlier in the year, the pair released their MadRaps EP, a short but potent two-piece drop that has them both shining in their respective lanes.

The EP opens up with “Daddy’s Girl” and Madlib’s jazz-inflected production allows Rapsody plenty of space to employ her wizadry with words complete with a plenty of braggadocio.

From “Daddy’s Girl”:

Beethoven was Black, truth is a key
The only time I rap on a chord, I’m not a puppet to string
Victoria thong color pink, these n*ggas all up my ass
A lot of y’all let ’em pass, surround my Grammy with glass
How I caught cases, I still ain’t got my roses, I’m waiting
I bought some vases, mm
I laugh at everything they used to say
Used to judge me, call me ugly, still I never changed my face

With “Avon Thru The Wire,” Rap uses a vocal effect to deliver her verse from the perspective of a man attempting to get

Check out the visualizer for “Daddy’s Girl” and the official lyric video for “Avon Thru The Wire” below.

Photo: Getty

Rapsody & Madlib Deliver Short But Potent ‘MadRaps’ EP  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

Pop Culture

The Lo’ Down: Tamar’s Health Scare, Klay’s Food Awakening & Rap Drama

Reality TV

HGTV’s Egypt and Mike Building Real Estate Dreams Together

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close