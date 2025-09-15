Listen Live
Local

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam

Big Boogie sat down with Z1079’s Crisis after Summer Jam to talk fun in music, fatherhood, and why he always loves performing in Cleveland.

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Big Boogie Summer Jam 2025
Source: Chris Goody / Radio-One

Big Boogie once again proved why he’s a fan favorite in Cleveland, bringing unmatched energy to the Z1079 Summer Jam stage. After his set, he caught up with Z1079 personality Crisis to talk about his connection to the city, his music, and what’s next.

Crisis praised Boogie for always bringing fun to his performances, even at a time when rap often leans serious. The Memphis rapper explained that staying true to himself is key. “You gotta cherish the happiness you get from music,” he said. “I ain’t trying to keep up with everybody. I really love music, so I have fun with it.”

Boogie also spoke about how he studies every performance to keep improving. Whether on stage or in the studio, he values energy and crowd reaction. “You gotta interact with your people,” he explained. “Make them feel you the whole time you’re on stage.”

The conversation touched on fatherhood too, with Boogie laughing about balancing being a dad while staying busy in music. He added that life is about more than taking yourself too seriously: “You can’t be the tough guy 24/7. Laugh, have fun, vibe out.”

Looking ahead, Boogie revealed he has a new album dropping next month and more tour dates on the horizon. He left fans with advice that doubles as his own motto: “Trust the process. Doesn’t matter how long it takes. Have faith in yourself, and you’re going to win in the end.”

Here’s Everything You Missed at Z1079 Summer Jam

Kash Doll Shows Love For Cleveland at Z1079 Summer Jam

Queen Key Shows Cleveland Love After Z1079 Summer Jam Performance

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

Pop Culture

The Lo’ Down: Tamar’s Health Scare, Klay’s Food Awakening & Rap Drama

Reality TV

HGTV’s Egypt and Mike Building Real Estate Dreams Together

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close