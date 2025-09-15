Big Boogie Talks Music, Fatherhood, and Cleveland After Summer Jam

Source: Chris Goody / Radio-One

Big Boogie once again proved why he’s a fan favorite in Cleveland, bringing unmatched energy to the Z1079 Summer Jam stage. After his set, he caught up with Z1079 personality Crisis to talk about his connection to the city, his music, and what’s next.

Crisis praised Boogie for always bringing fun to his performances, even at a time when rap often leans serious. The Memphis rapper explained that staying true to himself is key. “You gotta cherish the happiness you get from music,” he said. “I ain’t trying to keep up with everybody. I really love music, so I have fun with it.”

Boogie also spoke about how he studies every performance to keep improving. Whether on stage or in the studio, he values energy and crowd reaction. “You gotta interact with your people,” he explained. “Make them feel you the whole time you’re on stage.”

The conversation touched on fatherhood too, with Boogie laughing about balancing being a dad while staying busy in music. He added that life is about more than taking yourself too seriously: “You can’t be the tough guy 24/7. Laugh, have fun, vibe out.”

Looking ahead, Boogie revealed he has a new album dropping next month and more tour dates on the horizon. He left fans with advice that doubles as his own motto: “Trust the process. Doesn’t matter how long it takes. Have faith in yourself, and you’re going to win in the end.”

