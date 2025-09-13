Kash Doll Explains Why She Has So Much Love For Cleveland

Source: Stretch / Radio-One

Detroit’s own Kash Doll lit up the stage at Z1079 Summer Jam, and just after she performed, she sat down with Incognito and DJ Misses to talk about her special connection to Cleveland.

Kash Doll explained that her bond with the city runs deeper than just music — it’s about the energy and love she’s always felt from fans here. In fact, she revealed that the very first time she performed her platinum hit “Ice Me Out” was right here in The Land.

That unforgettable moment sealed Cleveland as one of her favorite cities to perform in.

