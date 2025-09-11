Listen Live
Bad Bunny Dubs U.S. Tour Stops Over ICE Concerns

Bad Bunny Dubs U.S. Tour Stops Over ICE Concerns, Puts Fans' Safety First

Bad Bunny’s decision to skip U.S. stops on his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour has sparked conversation.

Published on September 11, 2025

Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Bad Bunny's decision to skip U.S. stops on his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour has sparked conversation.

The Puerto Rican star revealed that his choice was influenced by concerns over immigration enforcement. The artist shared that he and his team were deeply worried about the potential presence of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) at his concerts, which could put his fans at risk of deportation.

Speaking candidly in an interview with i-D, Bad Bunny explained that his decision was never rooted in any ill will toward the U.S. or its audiences. On the contrary, he has enjoyed immense success performing there and values the connections he’s made with Latino communities across the country. 

However, he noted that with Puerto Rico’s unique status as an unincorporated U.S. territory, his fans on the island would not face the same risks. He emphasized that hosting concerts in Puerto Rico allowed his audience to feel safe, without the looming threat of immigration raids.

By performing in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny is ensuring that his concerts remain a space where people can gather freely, especially Latinos who might fear deportation in the U.S. His decision reflects his commitment to both his culture and his fans. Known for using his platform to advocate for social issues, the Grammy-winning artist continues to make bold statements on behalf of the Latinx community, especially in light of challenging political climates.

Bad Bunny Dubs U.S. Tour Stops Over ICE Concerns, Puts Fans’ Safety First  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

