All The Things We’re Looking Forward To During New York Fashion Week 2025

Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf are known to be street style queens during NYFW, and her pictured here in eye-catching leopard and black fits. Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

New York Fashion Week has arrived, and the city’s energy is unmatched. Officially set for September 11–16, the momentum always builds before and lingers long after.

There’s something about this week that just hits different. The city is already the fashion capital, but when NYFW lands, everything turns up a notch. Maybe it’s the rush of celebrities, designers, and editors flying in from all over. Maybe its the free products, giveaways, and events. Or maybe it’s finally getting the chance to pull out the fits we’ve been saving, push our styling a little further, and watch our favorite designers drop fashion gems that set the tone for the next season.

Whatever it is about NYFW, we’re more than ready, and we’re sharing what we know. From the Black designers commanding the runways to the trends we know will dominate street style, to the free events that bring fashion lovers into the mix, here’s everything on our radar this season.

When Fashion Meets Culture: Black Designers to Watch

We’re rooting for everybody Black – of course – and the lineup is stacked. Names to watch this season include Joseph McRae, Theophilio, Sergio Hudson, Off-White, Advisry, Negris LeBrum, Who Decides War, Eugene Taylor, House of Aama, Head of State, Agbobly, Frederick Anderson, and LaQuan Smith.

Joseph McRae is a breakout designer redefining proportion, volume, and streetwear, fresh off his run on Project Runway. LaQuan Smith is a master at dressing the sultry female form and we love to see him work. LaQuan always delivers pieces that inspire our next big night out.

Sergio Hudson brings precision tailoring and a deep devotion to the female form. His super power is mixing femininity, sophistication, and trendy style. Sergio knows exactly how we want to dress from the boardroom to brunch. And House of Aama, the mother-daughter duo, continues to bring heritage, spirituality, and femininity to every collection they create.

The Black In Fashion Council will also hold their annual showroom featuring Black designers. This year BIFC is partnering with KFN events. BIFC will highlight 14 designers across ready-to-wear and accessories, with five emerging brands from the BIFC Discovery Showroom. All designers include: 5000, Anima Iris, Accorda, Diallo, Don’t Let Disco, Emote, Esenshel Johnny Nelson, Elexiay, 1389 Woodliff, Muehleder, Ido, Omol, and Shwetambart.

See the full calendar with other favorites here.

Here Are The Streetstyle Trends We Expect – So Get Your Fits Ready

Source: WWD / Getty

The runway may grab headlines, but the sidewalks of New York write their own story. Often, street style can be just as fabulous – or even more – than the runway.

This season, polka dots are everywhere – bold, playful, and impossible to ignore. We expect attendees to have fun with this print (and others). Accessories are multiplying too; from bows to chains to scarves, if it makes a statement, it belongs. Yes, Labubus. Outerwear is also having a moment, with trench coats remaining the forever favorite, but oversized bombers, sculptural jackets, and exaggerated silhouettes are also demanding attention.

Source: Raimonda Kulikauskiene / Getty

And of course, suiting is being reimagined. Power dressing is taking on new life through unexpected prints, bold hues, and oversized fits that balance strength with femininity.

NYFW Free Activations, Events, And Ways To Watch Shows

Fashion Week doesn’t just belong to the insiders. Thanks to social media, technology, and cool brand and designer activations, everyone can experience the glitz and glam.

Sit Front Row at the Rockefeller Livestream: For those craving a front row experience without a ticket, Rockefeller Center is streaming NYFW runway shows from September 11–16 at The Rink and Channel Gardens. Names like Christian Siriano, Ralph Lauren, Sergio Hudson, and Tory Burch will all appear on the big screen.

Veuve Clicquot and Simon Porte Jacquemus: From September 10 to 14, Veuve Clicquot and Simon Porte Jacquemus will transform the Central Park Boathouse into an immersive world of design, champagne, and community. Guests can step into Jacquemus’s vision, sip Veuve Clicquot, enjoy private boat rides on the lake, and leave with a stylish keepsake.

Complex, LUAR, Joey Bada$$ & More: On September 11, Complex is set to fuse fashion, gaming, and culture with an exclusive event at Moonlight Studio in SoHo. Expect boundary-pushing collaborations from Who Decides War, LUAR’s Raul Lopez, Joey Bada$$, and jeweler Greg Yuna. Check Complex’s IG for RSVP information.

OLAY Anyone?: Beauty lovers should mark their calendars for September 12–13, when OLAY takes over Bryant Park with a two-day pop-up offering $125 worth of complimentary skincare, limited-edition merch, sweet treats, and interactive experiences.

GUESS Cafe: On September 13–14, GUESS is bringing Italian flair to 530 W 25th St with its Caffè GUESS pop-up. Visitors can sip espresso, enjoy gelato, preview fall fashion, and even leave with custom illustrations and gifts, all while taking a stylish break from the NYFW rush.

Yes NYFW Is About The Clothes….

But it’s about culture, community, and claiming space. From Black designers leading the charge to the street style stars turning sidewalks into runways, this week sets the tone for everything that comes next. And if there’s one thing we know, it’s this: fashion starts here, with us.

All The Things We’re Looking Forward To During New York Fashion Week 2025 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com