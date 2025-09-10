Listen Live
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was tragically shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The incident occurred while Kirk was addressing attendees as part of the “American Comeback Tour.”

A single gunshot struck him in the neck, leading to his death, as confirmed by former President Donald Trump on social media.

WATCH GRAPHIC VIDEO HERE

The shooting caused chaos on campus, with students and attendees fleeing the scene.

Trump ally and conservative American commentator Charlie Kirk shot at university event in Utah
Source: Anadolu / Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel said the following at around 6:45 pm Wednesday.

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” said Patel.

Then he later said the subject was released.

The event, which had sparked controversy and protests on campus, was intended to promote free speech and dialogue.

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the act of violence.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other officials emphasized the need to reject political violence in all forms.

Kirk, 31, was a prominent figure in conservative circles, known for his outspoken views and dedication to engaging young Americans in political discourse.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with law enforcement and the FBI actively involved.

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
WIZ MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

broken glass on a black background, glass broken into many pieces, closeup
News

SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Jerk Chicken Thighs
Food & Drink

Island Frydays is Making a Comeback

Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Cincinnati 85 South Show Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the 85 South Comedy Tour!

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close