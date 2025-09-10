Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was tragically shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The incident occurred while Kirk was addressing attendees as part of the “American Comeback Tour.”

A single gunshot struck him in the neck, leading to his death, as confirmed by former President Donald Trump on social media.

The shooting caused chaos on campus, with students and attendees fleeing the scene.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel said the following at around 6:45 pm Wednesday.

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” said Patel.

Then he later said the subject was released.

The event, which had sparked controversy and protests on campus, was intended to promote free speech and dialogue.

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the act of violence.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other officials emphasized the need to reject political violence in all forms.

Kirk, 31, was a prominent figure in conservative circles, known for his outspoken views and dedication to engaging young Americans in political discourse.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with law enforcement and the FBI actively involved.

