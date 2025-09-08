Source: Getty Images

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are demanding more answers and they’re calling out Ohio billionaire Les Wexner directly.

On Capitol Hill last Wednesday, survivors called for transparency and accountability following the release of 33,000 pages of Epstein files. During the press conference, Annie Farmer, who has long spoken out about Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, made it clear she believes Wexner played a role in enabling Epstein.

RELATED: Epstein Survivors Call For Files Release On Capitol Hill

“When people say, you know, ‘Share names,’ there are names that are very well-known, like that of Les Wexner, who everyone knows supplied an enormous amount of Epstein’s financial wealth and allowed this operation to happen,” Farmer said.

Her sister, Maria Farmer, who has alleged she was assaulted in 1996 at a property tied to Wexner in New Albany, was not in attendance but shared a statement through Annie, describing how she was “held captive at Wexner’s estate.”

The Farmers have consistently referred to the home as Wexner’s, though records show Epstein purchased the Ohio property from him in 1992 and later transferred it back in 1998.

Wexner, the founder of L Brands and credited with “transforming” New Albany, has repeatedly denied any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

RELATED: CEO Les Wexner Is Steps Down & Victoria’s Secret Is Sold For Millions

The newly released Epstein files contained few surprises. While some previously unseen video footage and flight logs were included, most of the documents were already public record, including ledgers from the New Albany Company and phone records referencing Wexner and his wife, Abigail.

Members of Congress are now pushing legislation to force the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related files to lawmakers. Survivors say if that doesn’t happen, they may publish their own list of names.





Epstein Survivors Call Out Les Wexner by Name for Accountability was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com