Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is making big moves off the field.
The pro player is leaving his Nike apparel deal and signing with Fabletics. This makes Chase the brand’s first NFL athlete, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
Fabletics, invested and backed by comedian Kevin Hart, has built its reputation around stylish, affordable activewear. Now, with Chase on board, the company is getting its first major NFL star to represent the brand.
Chase has long been tied to Nike, appearing in campaigns and lacing up their cleats on game day. While he isn’t expected to swap out his Nike spikes (Fabletics doesn’t make football cleats), fans can expect to see him repping their gear on and off the field.
He’ll debut his fourth NFL season this Sunday when the Bengals face the Browns.
Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season was originally published on rnbcincy.com
