Listen Live
News

Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is making big moves off the field.

The pro player is leaving his Nike apparel deal and signing with Fabletics. This makes Chase the brand’s first NFL athlete, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.

RELATED: 20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Fabletics, invested and backed by comedian Kevin Hart, has built its reputation around stylish, affordable activewear. Now, with Chase on board, the company is getting its first major NFL star to represent the brand.

Chase has long been tied to Nike, appearing in campaigns and lacing up their cleats on game day. While he isn’t expected to swap out his Nike spikes (Fabletics doesn’t make football cleats), fans can expect to see him repping their gear on and off the field.

He’ll debut his fourth NFL season this Sunday when the Bengals face the Browns.


Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 12
News

Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close